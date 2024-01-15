en English
Health

Digital Transformation in Healthcare: A Double-Edged Sword

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:51 am EST
Healthcare, traditionally a sector dominated by physical records and manual interventions, is undergoing a digital transformation, driven by the potential of Electronic Health Records (EHRs), artificial intelligence (AI), telemedicine, and patient engagement tools. This transformation is being spearheaded by the government’s Headquarters for Medical Digital Transformation Promotion, which aims to achieve universal adoption of electronic records in nearly all medical institutions by 2030.

Benefits and Challenges of Digital Transformation

The shift towards digitization promises a plethora of benefits. Improved patient care, diagnostic accuracy, and administrative efficiency are among the most significant advantages. Instant access to patient data, streamlined operations, and reduced storage and management costs are also tangible benefits. Moreover, data consolidation and analysis could pave the way for the development of new treatments and the identification of side effects.

Despite these benefits, the transition towards digital health records has been slow, particularly among smaller clinics. Concerns about the complexity of the transition, a lack of trust in new systems, and fears about cybersecurity risks have hindered progress. There are valid concerns about privacy and the need for patient consent, which need to be addressed.

Current Legal Framework and its Implications

Under the current Medical Practitioners’ Law, records are required to be kept for only five years. This has resulted in the loss of critical medical history in some instances, such as responses to disasters like the sarin gas attack in Tokyo and drug-induced illnesses. Some university hospitals have taken the initiative to permanently store electronic medical records, demonstrating a proactive approach to overcoming this challenge.

Looking Forward: Prioritizing Patient Well-being, Security, and Accessibility

The future of healthcare computing lies in a collaborative effort to harness these innovations while prioritizing patient well-being, security, and accessibility. Proactive measures to secure digital systems, establish robust rules for patient information protection, and bridge the digital divide will be central to this endeavor. The path may be fraught with challenges, but the potential benefits are immense and could revolutionize the healthcare landscape.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

