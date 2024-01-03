Digital Smile Design: A New Era of Dental Treatment Launched in Woodbury

Imagine Your Smile, a dental clinic nestled in the heart of Woodbury, has unveiled a revolutionary service known as Digital Smile Design. A cutting-edge technology, this service employs state-of-the-art imaging tools, including intraoral and facial scanners, to construct a comprehensive virtual model of a patient’s face and dental structure.

Reimagining Dental Treatments

At the helm of this innovation is Dr. Mark W. Wilhelm and his expert team, who leverage this technology to plan and envisage dental treatments such as whole-mouth denture or implant procedures. The virtual model serves a dual purpose: it aids in accurately determining how the treatments will look on the patient and facilitates the creation of a 3D-printed prosthesis or teeth supported by full-mouth implants.

Digital Smile Design: A Leap towards Customization

Digital Smile Design, the name suggests, aims to enhance implant quality and customization. It offers patients a unique opportunity to preview potential results, thereby providing them with a sense of agency in their dental care journey. Moreover, the technology allows for a trial fitting to confirm that both the appearance and bite are satisfactory before the final placement.

Streamlining the Dental Process

This innovative approach also streamlines the dental process. It reduces the number of necessary appointments and simplifies quick modifications to the fit and shade of crowns, dentures, and implants. ‘Imagine Your Smile’ is spearheaded by Dr. Wilhelm, a specialist in Prosthetics and Maxillofacial Prosthetics. The clinic offers an array of dental services in Woodbury, MN, and has already received positive feedback from its patients. A noteworthy mention is from a patient named Derrick B., who lauded Dr. Wilhelm’s expertise and expressed satisfaction with his treatment results.