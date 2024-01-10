Digital Scoring System: A New Hope for Early Dementia Detection

There is an escalating need for swift, precise, and sensitive ways to identify cognitive dysfunction in the early stages, especially given the anticipated rise in dementia to 152 million cases by 2050. Traditional cognitive disorder assessment tools, like the Rey-Osterreth Complex Figure (ROCF) test, have a variety of scoring methods that are not only time-consuming but also inconsistent. A recent study sought to address this challenge by developing a digital evaluation system to discern the organizational strategy of patients with amnestic Mild Cognitive Impairment (aMCI) when drawing complex figures. The aim was also to create a digital scoring method that could potentially replace traditional ones.

A Digital Leap in Cognitive Assessment

Conducted on 64 subjects - 38 aMCI patients and 26 normal control (NC) individuals - the study involved a tablet-based Geriatric Complex Figure (GCF) test and standardized neuropsychological testing, including the classic ROCF test. The results from the 20-minute delayed recall showed that aMCI patients took a longer time in the air and pause time, used more short strokes, and had a poorer ability to integrate details. The diagnostic sensitivity of the digital GCF (dGCF) variables for aMCI was marginally higher than the conventional GCF (cGCF) scores, with similar accuracy. By combining dGCF variables and cGCF scores, the study significantly improved diagnostic accuracy and specificity.

AI Enters the Alzheimer's Detection Arena

In a parallel development, Eisai, a Japanese pharmaceutical company, and Oita University in Japan, developed an AI model using data from wearable devices to predict Alzheimer's disease. The research involved collecting biological and lifestyle data from 122 individuals to create a predictive model using machine learning technologies. This AI model could potentially pre-screen people for Alzheimer's, particularly those with limited access to traditional testing methods. This is a significant contribution to the burgeoning area of study focused on lifestyle and biological data for early dementia detection.

Revolutionizing Early Detection of Cognitive Disorders

Coming back to the digital scoring study, the results showed that the newly developed method had a diagnostic sensitivity of 89.47% for aMCI patients, which was slightly higher than traditional scoring methods. More importantly, the combination of digital and conventional scoring methods significantly improved the diagnostic accuracy and specificity. This study concludes that the new digital scoring method can be an effective screening tool for MCI, thereby revolutionizing early detection of cognitive disorders.