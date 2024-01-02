en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Digital Revolution in China’s Healthcare: A Leap into the Future

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:21 am EST
Digital Revolution in China’s Healthcare: A Leap into the Future

China’s healthcare landscape is undergoing a transformative phase intertwined with digital intelligence, enhancing patient convenience and security. This medical metamorphosis began in 2022 when Changsha County in Hunan Province introduced a pilot program to establish a ‘smart’ medical insurance system. The system integrates facial recognition technology at key service points such as payment, medicine distribution, and consultation desks, offering a seamless experience to patients, especially the elderly, who may misplace their insurance cards.

The Dawn of Intelligent Medical Insurance

In November 2023, Liuyang City, a municipality in the same province, took a significant leap in the healthcare sector. The city launched a smart medical insurance command and dispatch platform aimed at helping individuals grappling with serious illnesses manage their medical expenses efficiently. The platform has already made a monumental difference in lives, like that of Lu, who found the bulk of her daughter’s medical expenses covered by insurance and additional medical support from the system.

Impacts and Benefits

The digital initiative has provided assistance to a total of 11,868 individuals, with the medical fund expenditure exceeding 35.92 million yuan. One of the primary benefits of this digitization is the protection it provides to the medical insurance funds. The use of real-time data upload and warning systems prevents fraudulent activities, ensuring the judicious use of these funds.

A New Era of Medical Security

China’s strides towards digitalization in healthcare go beyond mere patient convenience. They signal a broader move towards improving medical security – simplifying treatment processes, enhancing basic medical security, improving insurance coverage for major diseases, and strengthening the ties between health insurance and medical assistance. As China continues to evolve its healthcare system, the integration of digital and intelligent applications is poised to redefine the way medical services are delivered and experienced.

0
China Health
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

China Embraces Digital Revolution in Healthcare: Facial Recognition for Medical Insurance and More

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Global Semiconductor Market Set to Break New Records in 2024

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Unveiling Cotton's Resistance Mechanisms Against Verticillium Wilt and Enhancing Fiber Quality

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Jing Hai 004: A Revolution in Mariculture with Advanced Biometrics Technology

By Aqsa Younas Rana

New Electrification Strategy Boosts NOX Pollutant Removal at Lower Tem ...
@China · 12 mins
New Electrification Strategy Boosts NOX Pollutant Removal at Lower Tem ...
heart comment 0
Bit Brother Limited Expands Cryptocurrency Mining Operations Amid Bitcoin Surge

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Bit Brother Limited Expands Cryptocurrency Mining Operations Amid Bitcoin Surge
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc: A Year of Stock Fluctuations and Financial Challenges

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc: A Year of Stock Fluctuations and Financial Challenges
Allorion Therapeutics and AstraZeneca Partner for Innovative Lung Cancer Treatment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Allorion Therapeutics and AstraZeneca Partner for Innovative Lung Cancer Treatment
Fidelity Announces Changes to Voting Rights Amid Global Market Shifts

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Fidelity Announces Changes to Voting Rights Amid Global Market Shifts
Latest Headlines
World News
WWE Superstar Sami Zayn Sustains Severe Head Injury: Concerns Over His Recovery Loom Large
8 seconds
WWE Superstar Sami Zayn Sustains Severe Head Injury: Concerns Over His Recovery Loom Large
Conservatives Challenge Blackburn Council's Parking Fee Hike
25 seconds
Conservatives Challenge Blackburn Council's Parking Fee Hike
David Warner's Farewell Test Match: A Tribute to a Lasting Friendship
28 seconds
David Warner's Farewell Test Match: A Tribute to a Lasting Friendship
Pressed CEO Justin Nedelman: Elevating Plant-Forward Nutrition
37 seconds
Pressed CEO Justin Nedelman: Elevating Plant-Forward Nutrition
A day in the life of Mahiya Mahi's election run
1 min
A day in the life of Mahiya Mahi's election run
ONE Championship's Thrilling Year in Muay Thai: 2023 Review and 2024 Outlook
1 min
ONE Championship's Thrilling Year in Muay Thai: 2023 Review and 2024 Outlook
African Giants Nigeria and Ghana Gear Up for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
1 min
African Giants Nigeria and Ghana Gear Up for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
Tipton and Coseley Building Society Donates Over £9,738 to Charities Amid Cost of Living Crisis
1 min
Tipton and Coseley Building Society Donates Over £9,738 to Charities Amid Cost of Living Crisis
Stoke City's Lineup Shuffle: Returns, Absences, and Injuries
1 min
Stoke City's Lineup Shuffle: Returns, Absences, and Injuries
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app