Digital Healthcare Reaches Isolated Sacol Island with ‘mWell OnTheGo’

In a striking stride towards technological inclusivity and healthcare accessibility, the Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) in the Philippines has teamed up with Huawei Technologies Phils. Inc. and mWell to launch ‘mWell OnTheGo,’ a digital healthcare platform in the remote locale of Sacol Island, Zamboanga. The island, home to a population of 12,000 across four barangays, is marked by its geographical isolation, with residents grappling with accessibility issues due to the necessity of boat and land travel to reach the nearest city for healthcare services.

‘mWell OnTheGo’: A Balm for Remote Healthcare Challenges

The ‘mWell OnTheGo’ platform, part of the DICT’s Smart Village program, aims to mitigate these challenges. Offering services such as teleconsultation, lab result readings, prescriptions, and diagnoses, the platform is available 24/7 to the island’s residents. Enabled through a Huawei Tablet and internet service provided to the local health center, the solution ensures that quality healthcare is within reach for the island’s inhabitants, regardless of their geographical constraints.

Stakeholder Support and Commitment

The launch event of ‘mWell OnTheGo’ saw the participation of various stakeholders. Local government officials, health workers, representatives from mWell and Huawei, technology experts, and military personnel were in attendance, all echoing a unified commitment to healthcare accessibility and technological inclusivity. This show of solidarity underlined the importance of collective effort in harnessing technology for societal development.

Huawei and the Pursuit of Social Betterment Through Technology

Speaking at the event, the Vice President of Huawei Philippines emphasized the company’s commitment to using technology for social betterment. He highlighted Huawei’s alignment with the United Nations’ Sustainability Goals on health and infrastructure, reinforcing the company’s mission to leverage innovative solutions to address complex societal challenges. With ‘mWell OnTheGo’, the company takes a significant step forward in its goal of using technology as a tool for change, offering a lifeline to the residents of Sacol Island.