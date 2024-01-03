en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Digital Healthcare Reaches Isolated Sacol Island with ‘mWell OnTheGo’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:25 am EST
Digital Healthcare Reaches Isolated Sacol Island with ‘mWell OnTheGo’

In a striking stride towards technological inclusivity and healthcare accessibility, the Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) in the Philippines has teamed up with Huawei Technologies Phils. Inc. and mWell to launch ‘mWell OnTheGo,’ a digital healthcare platform in the remote locale of Sacol Island, Zamboanga. The island, home to a population of 12,000 across four barangays, is marked by its geographical isolation, with residents grappling with accessibility issues due to the necessity of boat and land travel to reach the nearest city for healthcare services.

‘mWell OnTheGo’: A Balm for Remote Healthcare Challenges

The ‘mWell OnTheGo’ platform, part of the DICT’s Smart Village program, aims to mitigate these challenges. Offering services such as teleconsultation, lab result readings, prescriptions, and diagnoses, the platform is available 24/7 to the island’s residents. Enabled through a Huawei Tablet and internet service provided to the local health center, the solution ensures that quality healthcare is within reach for the island’s inhabitants, regardless of their geographical constraints.

Stakeholder Support and Commitment

The launch event of ‘mWell OnTheGo’ saw the participation of various stakeholders. Local government officials, health workers, representatives from mWell and Huawei, technology experts, and military personnel were in attendance, all echoing a unified commitment to healthcare accessibility and technological inclusivity. This show of solidarity underlined the importance of collective effort in harnessing technology for societal development.

Huawei and the Pursuit of Social Betterment Through Technology

Speaking at the event, the Vice President of Huawei Philippines emphasized the company’s commitment to using technology for social betterment. He highlighted Huawei’s alignment with the United Nations’ Sustainability Goals on health and infrastructure, reinforcing the company’s mission to leverage innovative solutions to address complex societal challenges. With ‘mWell OnTheGo’, the company takes a significant step forward in its goal of using technology as a tool for change, offering a lifeline to the residents of Sacol Island.

0
Health Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Senior Hamas Leader Killed in Beirut Drone Strike, Escalating Gaza Conflict

By Salman Khan

Mother Transforms Life by Shedding Six Stone Ahead of Family Vacation

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Dr. Dana Blumberg: Beyond Medicine, A Story of Love and Philanthropy

By Nimrah Khatoon

HyugaLife Secures $1 Million Investment to Bolster Product and Tech Infrastructure

By Dil Bar Irshad

Scottish Greens Call for Health Impact Tracking System Amid Climate Cr ...
@Climate & Environment · 12 mins
Scottish Greens Call for Health Impact Tracking System Amid Climate Cr ...
heart comment 0
IO Biotech’s Phase 2 Trial Takes Off: An Investment Opportunity?

By BNN Correspondents

IO Biotech's Phase 2 Trial Takes Off: An Investment Opportunity?
Kevin Martin Murphy: A Life of Faith, Service, and Love Remembered

By Wojciech Zylm

Kevin Martin Murphy: A Life of Faith, Service, and Love Remembered
Dr. Ventaramaiah Naidu: The Ayurvedic Doctor Offering Affordable Healthcare for Rs 10

By Dil Bar Irshad

Dr. Ventaramaiah Naidu: The Ayurvedic Doctor Offering Affordable Healthcare for Rs 10
Strava ‘Year In Sport: The Trend Report’ Sheds Light on Global Fitness Trends

By Salman Khan

Strava 'Year In Sport: The Trend Report' Sheds Light on Global Fitness Trends
Latest Headlines
World News
Sydney's New Year's Test: A Clash Under Clouded Skies
44 seconds
Sydney's New Year's Test: A Clash Under Clouded Skies
Chetan Sharma: First Hat-Trick Hero of Indian Cricket
2 mins
Chetan Sharma: First Hat-Trick Hero of Indian Cricket
Qantas Crew Members to be Counseled for Violating Uniform Policy
2 mins
Qantas Crew Members to be Counseled for Violating Uniform Policy
Senior Hamas Official Saleh Al-Arouri Killed in Beirut: Potential Escalation of Middle East Conflict
2 mins
Senior Hamas Official Saleh Al-Arouri Killed in Beirut: Potential Escalation of Middle East Conflict
Five Years On: The Controversial FATA Merger with KP in Pakistan
3 mins
Five Years On: The Controversial FATA Merger with KP in Pakistan
Enforcement Directorate Raids Vaibhav Gehlot's Premises in FEMA Violation Case
3 mins
Enforcement Directorate Raids Vaibhav Gehlot's Premises in FEMA Violation Case
Concerns over Presidential Candidates' Safety Escalate in Taiwan Following Campaign Incident
3 mins
Concerns over Presidential Candidates' Safety Escalate in Taiwan Following Campaign Incident
Adrian Mannarino's Unusual Injury Sparks Controversy at United Cup
3 mins
Adrian Mannarino's Unusual Injury Sparks Controversy at United Cup
Mickey Harte: From Tyrone to Derry, A New Chapter in Football Legacy
4 mins
Mickey Harte: From Tyrone to Derry, A New Chapter in Football Legacy
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
22 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
27 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
57 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app