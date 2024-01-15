Digital Health Solutions Set to Boost Healthcare Inclusivity in Rural India

In a significant boost to healthcare inclusivity in rural India, the Centre for Chronic Disease Control (CCDC) has secured a grant that will enhance primary healthcare accessibility through digital health solutions. The CCDC plans to employ the Community Action for Health and Transformation (CAR for RAHAT) program, with the aim of fostering social inclusion, empowering rural communities, and building a strong rural health ecosystem. By integrating digital health technologies, the CCDC aims to address healthcare disparities faced by rural populations, promising a more inclusive and accessible healthcare future for those living in remote areas.

Transforming Rural Healthcare Landscape

The CAR for RAHAT program is a part of the broader Smart Village Initiative, which is dedicated to providing continuous care and building research and practice capacity. The initiative’s goal is to ensure the rural populace has improved access to healthcare services. Common Service Centres (CSCs) in rural India have been instrumental in transforming lives by delivering over 500 digital services, thus bridging the gap between urban and rural India.

One notable example is the Tele Law Scheme, launched in 2017, which has reached a staggering 2,50,000 CSCs in 765 districts, offering free legal services to marginalized communities. Similarly, the Online Resume Maker tool and the Agriculture Department of CSC e-Governance have made significant strides in empowering individuals and fostering collaborations in the agricultural sector.

Digital Health Missions in Action

The ‘Doctors on Wheels’ ambulance, inaugurated by Union Minister Jitendra Singh in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, is another testament to the power of digital health initiatives. As part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital Health Mission, the ambulance is equipped with technology to connect patients with senior doctors from across the country. This initiative has been met with gratitude from residents, as it ensures timely treatments for health problems and makes quality healthcare more accessible and affordable for marginalized sections.

Startups Driving Change

Startups like Baatu Tech, MediBuddy, and CureBay are leveraging digital technology to address pressing healthcare issues in rural areas. CureBay, for instance, aims to upgrade primary healthcare using a hybrid model that combines physical infrastructure with digital capability. They have developed a technology platform to aggregate healthcare services and set up e-clinics in remote areas. CureBay’s affordable pricing strategy has already attracted over 15,000 members within six months.

Similarly, CMED, a digital health tech startup, is revolutionizing healthcare in rural Bangladesh by training paramedics to document health conditions like blood pressure, diabetes, and BMI. The data is stored in an AI-driven cloud-based system for further health monitoring and risk assessment, providing comprehensive primary and preventive healthcare.

As the CCDC gears up to roll out the CAR for RAHAT program, it’s clear that the future of healthcare in rural India is already changing, thanks to digital health solutions. With continuous care, research capacity building, and a strong rural health ecosystem, rural India is on the path to better health outcomes.