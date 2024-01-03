Digital Conversation Agent CeCe Shows Promise in Overactive Bladder Treatment

A digital conversation agent named CeCe is showing promise as a potential tool to improve the quality of life for individuals suffering from overactive bladder (OAB). This was the key finding of an 8-week study led by Dr. David Sheyn from Case Western Reserve University. The study, which involved 29 white women over the age of 30 who exhibited symptoms of OAB, pointed towards significant improvements in patients’ quality of life, reduction in anxiety levels, and notable decreases in urinary frequency, nocturia, and urge urinary incontinence.

Transforming Traditional Behavioral Therapies

Overactive bladder is associated with higher rates of anxiety, depression, and increased healthcare costs. Traditional behavioral therapies have often been restricted by problems related to adherence, accessibility, and cost. In this context, CeCe offers an innovative at-home option for pelvic floor therapy, engaging patients through an interactive interface.

Impact and Limitations of the Study

Participants in the study used CeCe for up to 10 minutes a day, with reports indicating improved quality of life and reduced anxiety levels. There were also significant decreases in urinary frequency, nocturia, and urge urinary incontinence. Moreover, the study observed a decrease in alcohol consumption amongst participants during the study period. However, the study’s limitations included its relatively small and racially homogenous sample, short duration, and potential bias due to reimbursement of participants.

Future of Digital Therapeutics in OAB Treatment

The study’s results suggest that digital therapeutics like CeCe could be an effective adjunct or primary treatment for OAB, particularly for those with limited access to specialized care. However, it’s clear that further research is needed with a more diverse and larger population over a longer period to validate these findings. The study was funded by Renalis, and some researchers disclosed financial relationships with various companies, including Renalis.