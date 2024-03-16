Dieticians Urge Embrace of Fruits, Natural Foods for Healthier Nigeria

At the recent World Registered Dietician Nutritionist Day in Lagos, health professionals highlighted the critical role of fruits and natural foods in disease treatment and overall well-being. The event, themed ‘Beyond the Table,’ saw experts advocating for a shift from processed foods to natural dietary choices, emphasizing food's journey from farm to table and its implications on health.

Advertisment

Shift Towards Natural Diets

Dr. Benjamin Eniayewun, through Dr. Omolara Oyadotun, stressed the importance of understanding the entire food cycle, from cultivation to consumption, in promoting health. Highlighting the dangers of processed foods, speakers at the event, including Dr. Abiola Mafe and the AND president Jessie Nwankwo, criticized the use of unhealthy chemicals in food processing and called for a return to natural eating habits.

Food as Medicine

Advertisment

Obinna Ogbonna, a Consultant Clinical Dietician, underscored the shift from curative to preventive medicine, advocating for dietary modifications to combat noncommunicable diseases. He highlighted dark, leafy greens and tomatoes as examples of foods that act as medicine, offering protection and healing to the body. Ogbonna also touched on the economic aspect, suggesting natural and affordable alternatives like legumes and vegetables to meet nutritional needs.

Challenges and Advocacy

The economic situation was discussed as a barrier to achieving dietary needs for many Nigerians. However, Ogbonna encouraged the adoption of cheaper, nutrient-rich food options and warned against the health risks posed by genetically modified ingredients in processed foods. The emphasis throughout the event was on the power of natural foods to enhance health and prevent disease, a message the dieticians hoped would resonate across Nigeria.

Through the discussions, the World Registered Dietician Nutritionist Day served as a platform for raising awareness about the significance of dietary choices in maintaining health. It reinforced the message that what we eat is more than just food on our table; it's about making informed choices that benefit our health in the long run.