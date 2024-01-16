Diet & Microbes: A New Frontier in Astronaut Health

In the relentless quest to conquer the final frontier, scientists Felice N. Jacka and Dorit Donoviel are pioneering a unique approach to safeguarding astronaut health - through the power of diet and microbes. Their groundbreaking research, supported by a robust network of organizations, industry, and philanthropic groups, underscores the critical role of nutrition and gut health in long-haul missions, such as the potential journey to Mars in the late 2030s or early 2040s.

Unlocking the Secrets of the Microbiome

Central to their work is the understanding of the human microbiome's role in physical, mental, and cognitive health. A delicate balance of microbes is integral to human health, and this balance becomes even more critical under the demanding conditions of space travel. The duo's research is particularly focused on the importance of providing astronauts with the right diet during long missions, which can support not only their physical health but also their mental and cognitive wellbeing.

Diet Quality: A Lifeline in Space

Diet quality is strongly linked to mental health, influencing the risk of depression or anxiety. Clinical trials have shown that improving diet quality can alleviate symptoms of depression and anxiety. Moreover, diet impacts cognitive performance and the function of the hippocampus – a part of the brain crucial for learning, memory, and mental health. Thus, Jacka and Donoviel are advocating for a shift in space food paradigms.

A New Era of Space Food

Space food must be diverse, nutritious, long-lasting, lightweight, compact, and should include recently identified factors such as phytonutrients, fermentation products, and microbes. The challenge of cultivating food and nurturing a healthy and diverse microbial environment on Mars is immense, but it's vital for the long-term health and mission success of astronauts. The duo's research will not only revolutionize space travel but also has far-reaching implications for sustainable food systems on Earth.