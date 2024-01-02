en English
Health

Diet and Sedentary Lifestyle: The Impact on Knowledge Workers’ Mental Health

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:36 am EST
A comprehensive study has shed new light on the relationship between lifestyle habits and depressive symptoms among knowledge workers. This research, conducted between January 2018 and December 2020, involved 118,723 self-reporting online participants from different centers, providing a broad view of the issue at hand. The study’s findings underscore the link between dietary habits, sedentary time spent outside of work, and the prevalence of depressive symptoms.

Dietary Diversity and Sedentary Lifestyle

The study utilized the Dietary Diversity Scale and the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 to assess participants’ dietary habits and depressive symptoms. It was discovered that a diverse diet corresponded with a lower risk of depressive symptoms. On the flipside, an increase in sedentary time spent outside of work showed a higher risk of depressive symptoms. Those who reported spending over six hours in sedentary activities outside of work were found to be at the highest risk.

Irregular Diet and Overeating: Major Risk Factors

Another significant finding of the study was the identification of irregular diet and overeating as major risk factors for developing depressive symptoms in knowledge workers. These workers, who play a pivotal role in the creation and transformation of knowledge, are essential cogs in the current service and knowledge-based economy. However, the sedentary nature of their work can lead to health and psychological issues, with depressive symptoms being a notable concern.

Need for Intervention Programs

This study has highlighted the urgent need for intervention programs aimed at reducing sedentary time outside work hours and promoting dietary diversity. Such measures could play a crucial role in mitigating depressive symptoms among knowledge workers. As the study has shown, lifestyle changes such as these can have a significant impact on mental health, and it is essential to address these issues in our increasingly knowledge-driven economy.

Health Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

