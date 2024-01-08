Dialogue on Disability: Igniting Conversations on Inclusivity

On January 22, the Herman & Margaret Schwartz Community Series, popularly referred to as Dialogue on Disability, is set to kick-off its annual week-long initiative. Originating in 2003, the series is a joint effort by Al Sigl Community of Agencies and WXXI Public Media, aimed at fostering an inclusive community that embraces individuals of all abilities.

A Platform for Inclusivity

This initiative focuses on integrating the perspectives and skills of individuals with physical, developmental, and intellectual disabilities. The programming for the week, extending until January 28, comprises a plethora of special programs and events. These are strategically designed to stimulate community conversations on disability topics, thereby promoting a broader understanding and acceptance of people with disabilities.

Empowering Voices

A highlight of the week is a panel discussion featuring Disability Rights Activist Imani Barbarin and disability advocate Jeiri Flores. This discussion is part of the Dialogue on Disability initiative and focuses on confronting ableism and addressing critical issues raised in Imani’s keynote. This interactive session provides a platform for these stalwart advocates to share their insights and experiences, consequently encouraging the audience to view disability through a more empathetic and informed lens.

Strong Support and Widespread Impact

The Dialogue on Disability initiative is rendered possible through a partnership between WXXI and the Al Sigl Community of Agencies. It forms an integral part of the broader Herman and Margaret Schwartz Community Series. The initiative receives its financial backing from the Fred L. Emerson Foundation and garners additional support from The Golisano Foundation.

Over the years, the Dialogue on Disability series has carved a niche for itself as a significant platform that actively works towards inclusivity. It continues to spark crucial conversations and inspire changes in perception, thereby enabling people of all abilities to feel valued and included in the community.