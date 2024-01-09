en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

Diagnostic Errors Implicate 1 in 15 Deaths: Groundbreaking Study Reveals

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:52 pm EST
Diagnostic Errors Implicate 1 in 15 Deaths: Groundbreaking Study Reveals

In a groundbreaking research study, nearly a quarter of seriously ill patients experienced delayed or missed diagnoses, leading to harm, and in some cases, even death. This revelation, emerging from an examination of 29 academic medical centers across the United States, is the largest assessment of diagnostic errors to date. The study, published in JAMA Internal Medicine on January 8, 2024, analyzed over 24,000 hospitalized adults transferred to the ICU or who died in the hospital during 2019.

Unveiling the Diagnostic Errors

Of a randomly selected sample of 2,428 cases, 550 patients were found to have diagnostic errors, with 436 experiencing injury or death due to these errors. The data indicates that diagnostic errors contributed to about 1 in 15 deaths among the study group. The majority of these errors were attributed to delays in consulting specialists, considering alternative diagnoses, ordering the correct tests, or interpreting results.

Addressing the Issue

The findings suggest that addressing these problems could potentially reduce diagnostic errors by about 40%. This significant number underscores the need for immediate action and systemic improvements in patient safety at academic medical centers. This includes enhancing physician training, communication, and diagnostic tools and techniques.

The Potential of AI in Diagnosis

The study also highlights the potential role of artificial intelligence (AI) in improving diagnoses. AI could help by summarizing medical records, suggesting alternative diagnoses, and ensuring appropriate tests are ordered. This could be a significant step forward in reducing the rate of diagnostic errors and improving patient outcomes.

The research was supported by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) and is part of a broader effort to prevent diagnostic errors, including the establishment of the Coordinating Center for Diagnostic Excellence at UCSF. This effort emphasizes the importance of ongoing vigilance and innovation in the pursuit of excellence in healthcare.

0
AI & ML Health United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
20 mins ago
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Poised to Acquire Juniper Networks: A $13 Billion Deal in the Making
In a significant development in the world of technology, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) is reportedly in advanced negotiations to acquire Juniper Networks. The deal, estimated to be worth approximately $13 billion, is part of HPE’s strategic plan to bolster its offerings in the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence (AI). Deal Announcement on the Horizon
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Poised to Acquire Juniper Networks: A $13 Billion Deal in the Making
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
1 hour ago
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Revolutionizing Everyday Life: The Integration of AI and Robotics into Consumer Products
2 hours ago
Revolutionizing Everyday Life: The Integration of AI and Robotics into Consumer Products
The Dawn of AI and Robotics in Consumer Products
21 mins ago
The Dawn of AI and Robotics in Consumer Products
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
1 hour ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
1 hour ago
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Latest Headlines
World News
Mark Few on the Verge of 700 Career Victories: A Milestone in Sight
28 seconds
Mark Few on the Verge of 700 Career Victories: A Milestone in Sight
Bradford Bulls' Dalton Desmond-Walker and Kallem Rodgers Sign With New Clubs
44 seconds
Bradford Bulls' Dalton Desmond-Walker and Kallem Rodgers Sign With New Clubs
Seattle Seahawks Season Review: Reflections and Future Prospects
54 seconds
Seattle Seahawks Season Review: Reflections and Future Prospects
Rain Meets Roof at NRG Stadium: Michigan-Washington Championship Game Unperturbed
2 mins
Rain Meets Roof at NRG Stadium: Michigan-Washington Championship Game Unperturbed
Abbey Clancy's Health Scare: A Case of Tight Jeans and Health Anxiety
2 mins
Abbey Clancy's Health Scare: A Case of Tight Jeans and Health Anxiety
Recent Death Triggers Coroner Investigation: Unraveling the Cause and Circumstances
3 mins
Recent Death Triggers Coroner Investigation: Unraveling the Cause and Circumstances
Unexpected Death of SA Police Officer Sparks Investigation
3 mins
Unexpected Death of SA Police Officer Sparks Investigation
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Confronts Post Office Scandal Fallout
3 mins
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Confronts Post Office Scandal Fallout
Driver Confronts Anti-Israel Protesters Blocking Traffic in Manhattan
4 mins
Driver Confronts Anti-Israel Protesters Blocking Traffic in Manhattan
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
36 mins
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
1 hour
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
1 hour
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
1 hour
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
2 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
6 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app