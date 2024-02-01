Diabetic Woman's Airport Ordeal Highlights Need for Staff Education and Passenger Rights

On Boxing Day, Wendy Ure, a Gisborne woman living with type 1 diabetes, endured a distressing encounter with an Auckland Airport security officer that has since sparked a conversation about the rights and needs of diabetic travelers. Despite being equipped with a letter from her diabetes nurse and manufacturer's information stating that her insulin pump and glucose monitoring equipment are not compatible with X-ray machines and body scanners, her concerns were dismissed by the officer in charge.

Insulin Pump and Glucose Monitor: Lifelines for Diabetics

For Ure, her T-Slim Insulin Pump and Dexcom continuous glucose monitor are not mere devices, but essential lifelines that enable her to manage her diabetes effectively. When she demonstrated the pump attached to her body, she was finally permitted a pat down. However, her distress escalated when her spare Dexcom transmitter was put through the X-ray machine, contrary to her explicit instructions.

Need for Education Among Airport Security Staff

This incident, which left Ure in tears, has raised serious concerns about the lack of awareness and education among airport security staff regarding the needs of diabetic travelers. Heather Verry, the chief executive of Diabetes NZ, emphasized the urgency for a better understanding of airport security processes for diabetics.

With government funding for Continuous Glucose Monitors (CGMs) set to commence in 2024, it is anticipated that the number of travelers carrying such devices will increase, making the need for staff education even more crucial.

Acknowledgment and Actions from AvSec

Karen Urwin, the operations group manager for the Aviation Security Service (AvSec), expressed disappointment at the incident. She confirmed that they are investigating the matter, reiterating the rights of passengers to request a pat down, and that this can be done privately if preferred.

In response to the incident, Diabetes NZ plans to collaborate with AvSec to develop educational resources. These will aim to inform both staff and travelers about their rights and obligations when traveling with medical equipment, contributing to a safer and more inclusive travel environment for all.