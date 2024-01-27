Diabetic Dermopathy: A Lesser-Known Symptom of Diabetes Highlighted by Dr. James Donovan

UK-based doctor, Dr. James Donovan, recently brought attention to a lesser-known symptom of diabetes, known as diabetic dermopathy, on his TikTok account. This condition, also referred to as shin spots, is characterized by small, round, and brownish spots that can emerge on the skin of diabetic patients, particularly on the shins.

Understanding Diabetic Dermopathy

These spots can also take on a pink or reddish hue and sometimes bear a resemblance to scars, even appearing indented. Interestingly, they do not itch, leak any fluid, or cause any pain and tend to be more prevalent in individuals over 50 years old. It is particularly common among those who have been managing diabetes for an extended period. The condition also shows a higher incidence rate in individuals assigned male at birth.

The Cause and Management of Diabetic Dermopathy

While the exact cause of diabetic dermopathy remains uncertain, researchers speculate that it may be linked to diabetic neuropathy, a condition resulting in nerve damage due to prolonged periods of high blood sugar levels. Despite the peculiar appearance, it is important to note that diabetic dermopathy is considered harmless and does not necessitate any specific treatment.

Improving the Appearance of Diabetic Dermopathy

While there is no targeted treatment for this condition, the Cleveland Clinic suggests that using makeup or moisturizer can aid in improving the spots' appearance. Emphasis is also placed on the importance of continuing diabetes treatment and managing blood sugar levels to maintain overall health and prevent other complications.