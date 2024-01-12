en English
Health

Dgag Ministries Introduces New Housing Program for Chronically Homeless Women

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:45 am EST
Dgag Ministries Introduces New Housing Program for Chronically Homeless Women

Dgag Ministries, a leading nonprofit in Grand Rapids, Michigan, has unveiled an innovative housing program designed to aid women enduring chronic homelessness. The facility, situated on Jefferson Avenue in the vicinity of Trinity Health Grand Rapids campus, was previously the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge. This refurbished space can now house up to 25 women, offering them transitional housing, especially those grappling with severe physical or mental health issues.

A New Hope for Homeless Women

Equipped with a community kitchen, library, and billiards room, this facility offers more than just a roof overhead. It aspires to provide a nurturing environment to women on the streets, many of whom have been battling serious mental health issues, substance abuse addiction, and traumatic pasts. Mental health support will be extended by Network180, while Catherine’s Health Center will see to the basic medical needs of the residents.

From COVID-19 Isolation Space to Transitional Housing

The property, which served as a COVID-19 isolation space during the pandemic’s height, was reclaimed by Trinity Health Grand Rapids in the spring of 2021. Post-pandemic, Dgag Ministries proposed repurposing the space to facilitate housing—a proposal deemed an ideal fit given the building’s design as an overnight facility.

First-of-its-kind Program in Michigan

The executive director of Dgag Ministries, Thelma Ensink, noted that this program is the first in Michigan to focus on chronically homeless women, particularly those with significant mental health challenges and a history of trauma. It is not just about providing shelter; it is about providing supportive housing that can smoothly transition into permanent housing, either within the facility or elsewhere in Grand Rapids.

The introduction of this program is a significant step towards addressing chronic homelessness and providing much-needed support for women in need. As the first of its kind in the state, it sets a precedent and offers a beacon of hope for those who need it most.

author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

