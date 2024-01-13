Dexcom Forecasts Strong Growth, Submits New Glucose Sensor ‘Stelo’ for FDA Approval

In a momentous announcement, San Diego-based company Dexcom, a leader in continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetes, unveiled its preliminary and unaudited financial results for the quarter and fiscal year 2023, alongside an optimistic outlook for 2024. The figures, subject to final auditing, were presented at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, with the official results slated for release on February 8, 2024.

A Robust Financial Performance

Dexcom’s projected revenue for Q4 of 2023 is expected to touch a significant $1.03 billion, marking a 26% increase compared to the same period the previous year. The total anticipated revenue for the fiscal year 2023 is poised at an impressive $3.62 billion.

Reflecting on Achievements and Aspirations

Kevin Sayer, Dexcom’s Chairman, President, and CEO, underscored the company’s milestones during 2023. These include the largest coverage expansion in Dexcom’s history, successful launch of the Dexcom G7 across the U.S. and in over 15 international markets, and a substantial acceleration in revenue growth. The company forecasts its 2024 revenue to be in the range of $4.15 billion and $4.35 billion, signaling an approximate 20% growth.

Pushing the Boundaries with Stelo

Emphasizing on the company’s commitment to innovation, Dexcom has submitted Stelo, a new glucose sensor, to the FDA for approval. The sensor, designed for individuals with type II diabetes not on insulin therapy, is expected to hit the markets in summer 2024, pending FDA approval. Stelo, designed for a 15-day wear and sporting a cash-pay option, is a reflection of Dexcom’s ongoing efforts to expand its addressable market and enhance metabolic health understanding through its pioneering sensing technology.