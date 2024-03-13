Devon Man's DIY Exoskeleton Helps Wife Walk Post-Cancer Surgery

In a remarkable display of determination and innovation, Jane Fryer from Devon is taking her first steps unaided, thanks to an exoskeleton built by her husband, Paul Fryer. After losing her right hip and half her pelvis to bone cancer, Jane was told she'd never walk without crutches again. However, Paul, with no prior engineering experience, embarked on a mission to change that narrative.

Innovation Born of Necessity

Paul Fryer's journey into the realms of computer-aided design (CAD) and prosthetics was driven by a singular goal: to see his wife walk again. Retired from a career in computer sales and marketing, Paul dedicated himself to learning CAD and consulted with prosthetics and physiotherapy experts to design an exoskeleton that could replicate the complex functionalities of the human hip. Despite the challenge, Paul's determination resulted in a carbon fiber exoskeleton that enables Jane to walk independently in their garage, with the aid of a support bar when necessary.

Collaborative Efforts and Future Aspirations

Prosthetics expert David House, collaborating with Paul on the design, highlighted the uniqueness and innovation of the exoskeleton, noting its potential to change lives for individuals unable to undergo hip replacement surgery. Paul's prototype, developed during the Covid lockdown, represents a beacon of hope not just for Jane but potentially for many others facing similar mobility challenges. With the project now seeking funding for further research and development, the Fryers are optimistic about the exoskeleton's future applications.

A Step Towards Independence

For Jane, the exoskeleton has opened up new possibilities for mobility and independence. While still in the early stages of adaptation, she is hopeful about perfecting the use of the device to walk greater distances unaided. This personal triumph over adversity is not just a testament to Jane's resilience but also to Paul's ingenuity and the power of love and determination to overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles. The Fryers' story is a shining example of how innovation can emerge from the most challenging circumstances, offering hope and inspiration to many.

The development of this exoskeleton underscores the potential for individual creativity and persistence to make significant contributions to the field of medical technology. As the Fryers continue to refine the device, their journey from a personal project in a garage to a potentially life-changing invention for others highlights the limitless possibilities when love, innovation, and determination converge.