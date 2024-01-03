en English
Health

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public Assistance in Locating Missing Man

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:36 am EST
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public Assistance in Locating Missing Man

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office has issued an appeal to the public for assistance in locating a missing La Pine resident, Fred Arthur Charley. Charley, a 45-year-old Native American male, is both a Stage 4 lung cancer patient and suffers from dementia. His sudden disappearance since Tuesday morning, after a doctor’s appointment, has triggered an extensive search operation.

A Plea for Help

Charley’s last known whereabouts were at St. Charles Family Care in La Pine, around 9:30 am. The missing man, approximately 5’10” and 160 lbs., with shoulder-length black hair, was last seen in a red and blue jacket adorned with tribal markings, tan pants, and grey Nike shoes. Despite his health conditions, Charley does not possess a cell phone, complicating the efforts to trace him.

Trail to Madras and Warm Springs

According to the Sheriff’s office, Charley is known to frequent Madras and Warm Springs, indicating he might attempt to secure transportation to these areas. The stress and urgency of the situation are further escalated due to Charley’s medical conditions and the cold winter weather.

Joining Hands to Locate Fred Arthur Charley

Authorities are urging anyone with potential leads on Charley’s location to reach out to Deschutes County 911 at 541-693-6911. The collective efforts of the public and law enforcement are pivotal in ensuring Charley’s swift and safe return to his care facility.

Health United States
Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

