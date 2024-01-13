en English
China

DeRUCCI T11 Pro Smart Mattress: Revolutionizing Sleep with AI

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:52 am EST
DeRUCCI T11 Pro Smart Mattress: Revolutionizing Sleep with AI

Unveiled at CES 2024, the DeRUCCI T11 Pro Smart Mattress is garnering attention and acclaim for its innovative fusion of sleep technology and artificial intelligence. This novel smart mattress, lauded for its advanced capabilities, offers a unique combination of comfort and high-tech features aimed at enhancing sleep quality and potentially detecting chronic health conditions.

Intelligent Comfort and Support

The DeRUCCI T11 Pro is more than just a mattress. Housing 23 AI sensors, it reacts to a user’s sleep position in real time, adjusting itself via integrated airbags and support materials to provide an optimal sleep experience. This ground-breaking technology represents a significant leap forward in the realm of intelligent sleep aids, promising to revolutionize the way we sleep.

Data-Driven Health Warnings

But the T11 does more than simply ensure a good night’s rest. This smart mattress also collects data on a user’s sleep habits. Combined with other personal data and inputs from connected smart devices, the mattress generates AI-driven health warnings. These alerts are designed to notify users of potential chronic conditions, serving as a first line of defence in detecting health issues. However, the extent to which the mattress can diagnose beyond sleep disorders remains a point of contention.

Integration with Smart Home Devices

Apart from these features, the T11 Pro Smart Mattress also syncs with other smart home devices, enabling control of room conditions such as lighting, temperature, and even scent. This facilitates the creation of the ideal sleep environment, tailored to the individual needs of the user.

Currently, the DeRUCCI T11 is only available in China, but plans are underway for a US release by July 2024 at the latest. Priced at $8,250, the mattress’s high cost is off-set by its extensive features, making it an attractive investment for those who value smart home technology and personal health monitoring.

In recognition of its innovation, the DeRUCCI Group announced at CES 2024 that they had won the Business Intelligence Group’s 2024 BIG Innovation Awards Best in Internet and Technology for the DeRUCCI AI Series T11 Pro Smart Mattress.

China Health
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

