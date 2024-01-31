DermTech Announces Further Layoffs Amid Restructuring for Melanoma Test Focus

In a recent announcement, DermTech, a leading genomics company in dermatology, revealed additional restructuring plans to prioritize revenue growth and reduce overall operating expenses. These plans include a 15% workforce reduction, equating to approximately 30 employees, as the company places its focus squarely on the reimbursed DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a diagnostic test for melanoma.

Restructuring for a Leaner Organization

These layoffs, along with previously announced restructuring initiatives, are projected to decrease DermTech's operating expenses by approximately $40 million for the fiscal year 2022. The company's CEO, Bret Christensen, underscored this commitment to a leaner organization, intent on growing revenue and achieving corporate goals.

Focus on the DermTech Melanoma Test

The primary focus of these restructuring efforts is to increase the number of reimbursed billable samples of the DermTech Melanoma Test and to broaden its insurance coverage. The company is redirecting the majority of its resources towards these goals, highlighting the importance of this diagnostic test in its future plans.

Financial Implications of the Restructuring

As a result of this workforce reduction, DermTech anticipates a one-time restructuring charge of approximately $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2024. Despite this initial cost, the restructuring is projected to yield significant improvements in key performance indicators and align the company's commercial tactics with their focus on reimbursed tests.

In summary, DermTech is making significant changes to its operations, focusing on its melanoma diagnostic test, and aiming to streamline the organization. While this entails a reduction in workforce, the company is confident that these steps will lead to increased revenue growth and a decrease in operating expenses.