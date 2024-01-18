Dermatologist's Age-Defying Tip: Heel Drop Exercise

In a world where youth is coveted, a 72-year-old woman's age-defying secret has piqued the interest of over a million people. The woman, mother of renowned dermatologist Dr. Mamina Turegano, appears to defy time, her visage belying her years. The secret to her youthfulness was recently divulged by her daughter, Dr. Mamina, in a viral TikTok video that has garnered over 293,000 likes and sparked an avalanche of comments seeking more anti-aging advice.

Heel Drop: The Anti-Aging Exercise

The centerpiece of this viral revelation is a simple exercise dubbed 'Kakato Otoshi', or heel drop. The movement involves lifting the heels off the ground while holding onto a stable surface, then releasing them in a swift drop. This action triggers a vibration that resonates through the body, stimulating circulation and reinforcing leg muscle strength. According to Dr. Mamina, the heel drop can also aid in managing conditions such as high blood pressure and heart disease.

The Science Behind the Exercise

What makes this humble exercise a potential fountain of youth? Beyond its physiological benefits, Dr. Mamina attributes the exercise's rejuvenating properties to several cascading effects. The heel drop exercise is associated with increased body temperature and metabolic rate, both of which are linked to enhanced immunity. Furthermore, based on three studies that she found online, Dr. Mamina suggested that the exercise might help to prevent osteoporosis, a condition that often accompanies aging and can lead to debilitating fractures.

The Power of Consistency

Dr. Mamina's mother is a testament to the power of consistency, performing up to 100 heel drops each day. The simple, yet effective regimen, coupled with a diet that includes drinking tea made from dried onion skins, has contributed to her remarkably youthful appearance. The viral video has served as a beacon of hope for all those seeking to age gracefully, offering a testament to the power of simple daily habits in maintaining vitality and youthfulness.