Dermatologist Dr. Shereene Idriss Debunks Viral Skincare Myth, Advocates Safer Alternatives

Dr. Shereene Idriss, a renowned New York dermatologist, has recently taken to TikTok to debunk a viral skincare myth that has gained popularity on the platform. Warning against the use of haemorrhoid creams for under-eye bags, Dr. Idriss educates her 732,000 followers on the potential dangers and recommends safer alternatives.

Debunking the Myth

In her viral TikTok video, Dr. Idriss explains why haemorrhoid creams, despite being lauded by beauty gurus for their ability to diminish under-eye bags, can actually do more harm than good. Highlighting the presence of phenylephrine and steroids in these creams, she underscores the increased risks of glaucoma and skin thinning, potentially exacerbating wrinkles and redness around the eyes over time.

Safe Alternatives

Instead of risky haemorrhoid creams, Dr. Idriss recommends using nappy rash creams containing zinc oxide for their soothing and calming properties. She warns, however, to avoid nappy creams with steroids like cortisone. For those seeking to banish dark circles and fine lines, Dr. Idriss suggests eye creams rich in vitamin C, niacinamide, and ginseng extract, or retinol-based products for their proven effectiveness in treating these specific issues.

Practical Advice

For individuals who have already purchased haemorrhoid cream in hopes of reducing their under-eye bags, Dr. Idriss offers a silver lining. She advises that while the cream should not be used around the eyes, it can still be effective for treating occasional spots, especially in emergency situations. This practical piece of advice not only saves the product from going to waste but also highlights Dr. Idriss's pragmatic approach to skincare.

As the skincare industry continues to evolve with new trends and hacks, Dr. Shereene Idriss's expert insights serve as a valuable resource for those navigating the complex world of beauty and skincare. Her emphasis on safety and efficacy, backed by medical expertise, offers a refreshing perspective amidst the myriad of DIY skincare solutions proliferating on social media platforms.