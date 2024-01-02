Dermatologist Advises on Hair Care Amid Dry Shampoo Safety Concerns

A recent report revealing the presence of a cancer-causing chemical in certain dry shampoos has sparked sweeping discussions about hair care routines. Leading the discourse, Dr. Anthony Rossi, a dermatologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, emphasizes that hair washing frequency is a highly personal choice, not a one-size-fits-all solution.

Factors Influencing Hair Washing Frequency

Various factors such as hair type, scalp oiliness, and activity level play critical roles in determining hair washing schedules. Washing hair excessively can lead to dryness and dullness, while insufficient washing can result in odor and flakes. Dr. Rossi recommends a washing frequency of once or twice per week, but advises adjustments for those with chemically treated hair or particularly oily scalps. As we age, hormonal changes also significantly impact oil production in the scalp.

Specific Hair Care Recommendations

For individuals with curly or coily hair, which is more susceptible to dryness and breakage, less frequent washing is recommended. However, washing at least every two to three weeks is necessary to maintain scalp health. Between washes, it is crucial to maintain scalp hygiene through combing, massaging and using leave-in conditioners or scalp oils. While dry shampoos can serve as a stopgap, they should not replace regular washing.

Protection from External Factors

After activities like swimming, it’s crucial to protect hair from chlorine by pre-wetting, using a swim cap, and conditioning post-swim. For those battling ongoing scalp or hair issues, consultation with a board-certified dermatologist is highly recommended.

Ultimately, maintaining scalp hygiene is integral to healthy hair growth. Nutrient-rich foods, essential nutrients like Vitamin E, Omega 3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and personalized dietary advice can help promote hair health and prevent hair loss. For those seeking treatment options, early intervention and a personalized approach are key to addressing hair loss concerns effectively.