DerMap: Revolutionizing Medication Delivery with a Painless Microneedle Patch

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:10 pm EST
DerMap: Revolutionizing Medication Delivery with a Painless Microneedle Patch

In a significant breakthrough, researchers at University College Cork’s School of Pharmacy have unveiled a revolutionary microneedle patch, named DerMap. This innovative technology promises to deliver medications through the skin without inducing pain, potentially transforming the medical sphere.

Addressing the Need

DerMap is much more than a novel medical technology. It serves as an answer to various issues associated with traditional needle injections. For instance, around 20% of the global population harbors a severe fear of needles, often resulting in avoidance of crucial medical treatments like vaccinations. DerMap offers them a painless alternative, reducing the risk of needlestick injuries that lead to approximately 1.3 million deaths annually due to cross-contamination, according to the World Health Organization.

Bypassing the Cold Chain

Another remarkable feature of this microneedle patch is its resilience against cold chain distribution challenges. The issue became particularly evident during the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, with half of the vaccines globally rendered ineffective due to breaks in refrigeration. DerMap, with its unique design and functionality, can potentially solve this problem, ensuring the effective delivery of vaccines and other medications.

A Multitude of Applications

Initially, DerMap is designed to be applied directly to the skin below the nail to treat fungal infections. It delivers medication directly into the nail’s blood supply, ensuring effectiveness with minimal side effects. This technology, which has already been protected by patents and has received several research awards, shows promising prospects in treating other conditions. Future applications could include treatments for basal cell carcinoma, psoriasis, and hormone replacement therapy. Currently, DerMap is in the commercialization stage, with human trials planned and manufacturing partnerships already established.

DerMap’s long-term vision is to provide safe, accessible, and painless medical treatments globally. With a focus on improving healthcare and providing financial benefits, this technology may especially benefit older people suffering from common local skin diseases.

Health Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

