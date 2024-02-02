Derek Draper's Funeral: Labour Dignitaries, Showbiz Stars Bid Farewell Gathering

On a solemn day, under cloudy skies, figures from politics, showbiz, and beyond gathered at the Church of St Mary the Virgin in Primrose Hill to bid farewell to a significant personality. Former political adviser, psychotherapist, author, and broadcaster, Derek Draper was laid to rest, marking an end to his courageous battle with the long-lasting effects of Covid-19.

A Gathering of Distinguished Guests

Leading the mourners was Draper's wife, Kate Garraway, who has weathered the storm of her husband's protracted illness with strength and grace. The funeral saw an assembly of prominent figures from the Labour Party including the current leader Keir Starmer, former Prime Minister Tony Blair, and other notable personalities such as Ed Miliband, Ed Balls, Lord Mandelson, and Alastair Campbell.

Adding to the diversity of the congregation, stars from the entertainment world, including music legend Sir Elton John, also attended the funeral.

Remembering Derek Draper

Draper, who passed away at the age of 56, was remembered as a 'ruthless political operative,' a 'brilliant adviser,' and 'an important part of the New Labour story,' by Tony Blair. His contribution to the party during the New Labour era is seen as significant, marking him as a key figure in British political history.

Draper's Battle with Covid-19

Draper became one of the UK's longest-suffering Covid patients after contracting the virus in March 2020. The disease led to significant organ damage, necessitating constant care. His health suffered a further blow when he experienced a heart attack before Christmas. He passed away on January 5, with his devoted wife by his side.

The loss of Draper has been deeply felt by his family, friends, colleagues, and the many who admired his tenacity and spirit. His life serves as a testament to resilience in the face of adversity, and his legacy is sure to endure in the annals of British politics and beyond.