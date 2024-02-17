Deputy Sgt. Musgrove's Heroic Act Saves Infant's Life After Horrific Crash

In the blink of an eye, lives can change forever. This was the case for a young mother and her two children in Charlotte County, Florida, on February 8, 2024. As a journalist, I was drawn to this story of human resilience and the heroic actions of a deputy sheriff that saved a child's life.

A Mother's Worst Nightmare

Kayleigh Foley and her two young daughters were driving south on McCall Road in Englewood when a motorcycle, estimated to be traveling over 100 mph, slammed into their vehicle. The impact was so forceful that the motorcyclist was ejected through the rear window onto the back seat, where her six-month-old baby, Lola, was buckled in her car seat. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Hero Emerges

Deputy Sgt. Dave Musgrove of the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office was nearby and witnessed the horrific crash. Without hesitation, he rushed to the scene. He found the motorcyclist's body in the back seat, pinning the car seat containing baby Lola. Foley frantically called out for help, pleading for Musgrove to save her children.

Musgrove acted quickly, first attending to Foley's older daughter, Ariel, who was safely extracted from the vehicle. Upon hearing that there was another child in the back seat, he sprang into action once more. With the help of bystanders, he moved the motorcyclist's body and managed to free Lola from the wreckage.

A Race Against Time

The situation was dire. Lola was unconscious, not breathing, and had no pulse. Musgrove immediately began performing CPR on the infant. Moments later, the color began to return to Lola's face, and she took a breath.

Emergency medical services arrived shortly after, taking over care for Lola and transporting her to a nearby hospital. Thanks to Deputy Sgt. Musgrove's quick thinking and heroic actions, Lola had a fighting chance.

Sheriff Prummell of the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office spoke highly of Musgrove's efforts, stating, "The actions of Sgt. Musgrove are to be commended. His poise and calm demeanor in a scene of chaos and tragedy ultimately saved the life of a beautiful child."

Foley and her family expressed their deep gratitude for Musgrove's heroism, referring to him as their hero and crediting him for saving Lola's life. As we watch Lola's story unfold, we are reminded of the fragility of life and the power of human compassion in the face of adversity.

In the end, it's the everyday heroes like Deputy Sgt. Dave Musgrove who remind us that even in the darkest of moments, there is always hope.