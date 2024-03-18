Deputy President Gachagua Urges Openness on Family Alcoholism, Cites Personal Loss

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua recently made a heartfelt appeal to Kenyan families and religious leaders, advocating for transparency regarding the struggles and fatalities caused by alcohol and drug addiction. In a candid interview on Inooro TV's Kiririmbi programme, Gachagua shared his personal tragedy of losing his brother to alcohol abuse, highlighting the broader societal menace of substance dependency.

Personal Tragedy Fuels Public Campaign

Gachagua's revelation about his brother, Jackson Reriani's death in September 2022, underscores the deputy president's drive behind the national crackdown on illicit brews and drug abuse. His story reflects the painful reality many Kenyan families face, battling the consequences of addiction in silence. By sharing his experience, Gachagua aims to destigmatize the conversation around alcoholism, encouraging families to seek help and support for their loved ones.

Government's Stance Against Illicit Brews

In his advocacy, Deputy President Gachagua underscored the government's commitment to eradicating the production and distribution of illicit alcohol. He detailed plans to implement stringent measures for monitoring alcohol production, ensuring that only licensed manufacturers can operate. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to safeguard public health and prevent the devastating effects of counterfeit and harmful alcoholic products. Several county assemblies, including those in the Mt Kenya region, have responded by passing Alcoholic Drinks and Control Acts, marking a significant step in legislative support for the cause.

Call for Judicial Support and Public Participation

Recognizing the multifaceted approach needed to tackle alcoholism, Gachagua called on the judiciary to prioritize public safety in legal disputes involving alcohol production and distribution. He stressed the importance of judicial decisions that do not inadvertently facilitate the proliferation of harmful substances. Furthermore, the Deputy President's call to action extends to the public, urging Kenyan citizens to support the government's efforts by participating in community-based initiatives aimed at combating substance abuse.

This campaign against alcoholism and drug abuse, deeply personal to Deputy President Gachagua, represents a significant public health initiative. It underscores the need for a collective effort involving families, religious leaders, legislators, and the judiciary to address and mitigate the impact of addiction on Kenyan society. As the country mobilizes against this menace, the hope is for a healthier, more productive future for all Kenyans.