Deputy Jeff Pelle: A Shooting Survivor's Advocacy for Blood Donation

On New Year's Eve in 2017, Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Jeff Pelle was responding to a domestic disturbance call in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. What unfolded is a chilling tale of survival and resilience, one that Pelle has chosen to share in the hope of saving lives. His story serves as a potent reminder of the critical role blood donation plays in emergency medical treatment, particularly at a time when the American Red Cross has declared an emergency blood shortage.

From Tragedy to Advocacy

The incident that night was a grim one. Pelle and his fellow deputy, Zack Parrish, were attempting to defuse a volatile situation when they were shot. Parrish succumbed to his injuries, leaving behind a wife and two daughters. Pelle, who was trying to save Parrish, was shot and sustained severe injuries, including a collapsed lung and a lacerated liver.

What followed was a life-saving intervention. He required a major blood transfusion, using five units of blood. This transfusion was not just critical; it was decisive. Six years later, Pelle is not only alive but is the proud father of two daughters. He credits this second chance at life to the blood transfusion he received that fateful night.

The Lifeline of Blood Donation

With this personal experience, Pelle is now a passionate advocate for blood donation. He emphasizes the importance of this act, highlighting that it can save someone's life on their worst day. As we mark National Blood Donor Month, his message resonates even more strongly.

At a time when the American Red Cross has issued an emergency blood shortage, Pelle's story underscores the critical impact of blood donations. His narrative shows that these donations are not just about numbers or statistics; they are about real people, real lives, and real stories of survival.

As Pelle continues his advocacy, he encourages everyone to make a blood donation appointment. In his words, it's not just about giving blood; it's about giving life. And his story is a testament to that truth.