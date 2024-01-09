Deputy Commissioner Intensifies Oversight on Anti-Polio Campaign in Nawabshah

In a bid to intensify Pakistan’s fight against polio, Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind embarked on an inspection tour of the outskirts of Nawabshah city. The visit encompassed Mehran Colony, Bhangwar Colony, and other high-risk areas, with a keen focus on the ongoing anti-polio campaign.

Inspection and Oversight of the Anti-Polio Campaign

During this critical inspection, DC Rind meticulously evaluated various aspects of the vaccination campaign. He delved into the details of figures marking, record-keeping, and the overall progress of the immunization initiative. His visit underscores the government’s unwavering commitment to eradicating polio, ensuring the effectiveness, and widening the reach of immunization activities across the country.

Ensuring Success through Thorough Supervision

The Deputy Commissioner’s inspection of the polio fixed and transit points involved a comprehensive check of the records maintained by the polio teams. The health department officials were directed to ensure that vaccinations are administered promptly and vigilance is maintained at all times. The stringent oversight is indicative of the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards any negligence that may hinder the success of the campaign.

A Commitment towards a Polio-Free Future

The DC’s active involvement in the campaign extended to administering polio drops to children and monitoring the activities of mobile and transit point teams. He also evaluated the treatment facilities at the Rural Health Center in Bandhi, emphasizing the need for accountability and high-quality health facilities. This inspection tour is a testament to the government’s commitment to overcoming any shortcomings in the implementation process, thereby ensuring the success of the National Polio Campaign.