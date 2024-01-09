en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Deputy Commissioner Intensifies Oversight on Anti-Polio Campaign in Nawabshah

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:14 pm EST
Deputy Commissioner Intensifies Oversight on Anti-Polio Campaign in Nawabshah

In a bid to intensify Pakistan’s fight against polio, Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind embarked on an inspection tour of the outskirts of Nawabshah city. The visit encompassed Mehran Colony, Bhangwar Colony, and other high-risk areas, with a keen focus on the ongoing anti-polio campaign.

Inspection and Oversight of the Anti-Polio Campaign

During this critical inspection, DC Rind meticulously evaluated various aspects of the vaccination campaign. He delved into the details of figures marking, record-keeping, and the overall progress of the immunization initiative. His visit underscores the government’s unwavering commitment to eradicating polio, ensuring the effectiveness, and widening the reach of immunization activities across the country.

Ensuring Success through Thorough Supervision

The Deputy Commissioner’s inspection of the polio fixed and transit points involved a comprehensive check of the records maintained by the polio teams. The health department officials were directed to ensure that vaccinations are administered promptly and vigilance is maintained at all times. The stringent oversight is indicative of the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards any negligence that may hinder the success of the campaign.

A Commitment towards a Polio-Free Future

The DC’s active involvement in the campaign extended to administering polio drops to children and monitoring the activities of mobile and transit point teams. He also evaluated the treatment facilities at the Rural Health Center in Bandhi, emphasizing the need for accountability and high-quality health facilities. This inspection tour is a testament to the government’s commitment to overcoming any shortcomings in the implementation process, thereby ensuring the success of the National Polio Campaign.

0
Health Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
2 mins ago
Dr. Vivienne Lewis Advocates for Realistic Wellbeing Goals
In our quest for personal growth and mental health recovery, it is easy to fall prey to the appeal of lofty aspirations. However, seasoned clinical psychologist, Dr. Vivienne Lewis, with two decades of experience at the University of Canberra, urges us to recalibrate our approach. The key, according to her, lies in setting realistic and
Dr. Vivienne Lewis Advocates for Realistic Wellbeing Goals
Smart Scales: Revolutionizing Personal Health Tracking
14 mins ago
Smart Scales: Revolutionizing Personal Health Tracking
Indian Startup Ultrahuman Enters Smart Home Market with New Environmental Monitoring Device
17 mins ago
Indian Startup Ultrahuman Enters Smart Home Market with New Environmental Monitoring Device
Uganda Embraces Genetic Engineering in Fight Against Malaria
5 mins ago
Uganda Embraces Genetic Engineering in Fight Against Malaria
Unintended Consequences: Junior High School Students Poisoned by Tung Seeds in Taiwan
6 mins ago
Unintended Consequences: Junior High School Students Poisoned by Tung Seeds in Taiwan
Revolutionizing Acne Treatment: Genetically Engineered Bacteria Produce Therapeutic Molecules
7 mins ago
Revolutionizing Acne Treatment: Genetically Engineered Bacteria Produce Therapeutic Molecules
Latest Headlines
World News
Greek MPs Voice Opposition Ahead of Prime Minister's Same-Sex Marriage Debate
2 mins
Greek MPs Voice Opposition Ahead of Prime Minister's Same-Sex Marriage Debate
Dr. Vivienne Lewis Advocates for Realistic Wellbeing Goals
2 mins
Dr. Vivienne Lewis Advocates for Realistic Wellbeing Goals
Flyers' Prospect Cutter Gauthier Snubs Team, Traded to Anaheim Ducks
2 mins
Flyers' Prospect Cutter Gauthier Snubs Team, Traded to Anaheim Ducks
Escalating Debt Threatens Development and GDP: Kivumbi Muwanga at NextBigTalk 2024
3 mins
Escalating Debt Threatens Development and GDP: Kivumbi Muwanga at NextBigTalk 2024
Armed Gang Attacks Madurai Deputy Mayor's Office and Residence
3 mins
Armed Gang Attacks Madurai Deputy Mayor's Office and Residence
Pioneering Mountaineer Savita Kanswal Posthumously Honored with Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2022
4 mins
Pioneering Mountaineer Savita Kanswal Posthumously Honored with Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2022
Nasser bin Hamad Season for Falcons and Hunting: A Celebration of Bahrain's Falconry Tradition
4 mins
Nasser bin Hamad Season for Falcons and Hunting: A Celebration of Bahrain's Falconry Tradition
Uganda Embraces Genetic Engineering in Fight Against Malaria
5 mins
Uganda Embraces Genetic Engineering in Fight Against Malaria
Miami Dolphins Set to Play in Potentially Coldest Game in Team History
5 mins
Miami Dolphins Set to Play in Potentially Coldest Game in Team History
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
44 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
1 hour
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
3 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app