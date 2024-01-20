Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla Inspects Ongoing Construction at Hamidia Hospital

In a recent development, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla paid an unexpected visit to Hamidia Hospital to personally assess the ongoing construction and modernization efforts. Shukla was seen taking a keen interest in the development activities, urging for the swift completion of the projects currently in progress.

Emphasis on Planning and Patient Comfort

During his inspection, Shukla underscored the importance of strategic planning in the new construction activities. His primary concern was to ensure that patients are not troubled by the ongoing work. He strongly advocated for a well-thought-out plan that accommodates the needs of the patients while effectively progressing with the construction work.

Focus on the Cath Lab

The Deputy Chief Minister gave specific directions regarding the cath lab. He demanded that the Cathetics Laboratory, also known as the cath lab, be transferred to the new building posthaste, setting a stringent deadline of four months for the transition. He expressed his satisfaction with the emergency medicine arrangements and the cardiac intensive care units, implying his expectation for similar standards in the new construction.

Strategic Location of Critical Departments

Furthermore, Shukla suggested that the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), ward, and laboratory of the Cardiology Department should be located in close proximity to one another. This recommendation reflects his understanding of operational efficiency and his desire to facilitate smoother workflows within the hospital. He also emphasized that the cath lab's machines should only be transferred once the infrastructure of the designated rooms is fully equipped to accommodate them, ensuring the continuity of critical care.

This inspection by Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla reflects the government's commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure and services. Shukla's hands-on approach and attention to detail are promising signs of the positive changes that the upgradation efforts at Hamidia Hospital are expected to bring.