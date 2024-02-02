Denver Teen Gets Second Chance at Life with Successful Kidney Transplant

In an uplifting tale of resilience and medical triumph, 15-year-old Davasia Goens from Denver has successfully undergone a second kidney transplant. Her journey, filled with grit and determination, began after her initial transplant was rejected due to a rare disease.

A New Lease on Life

This journey was first brought to light when FOX31 reported about Davasia's need for a new kidney transplant. Despite the daunting challenges, a glimmer of hope shone when a family friend emerged as a match for Davasia. The transplant took place last month, giving Davasia a fresh lease on life.

A Special Bond

Throughout the waiting period, the donor, referred to as Carly, remained in close contact with Davasia, calling her every week. This constant interaction built an emotional bond between them, which led to a touching moment. Carly was given the honor of naming Davasia's new kidney, a tradition within the transplant community.

Ahava Grace: A Symbol of New Beginnings

Carly chose the name Ahava Grace for the kidney, symbolizing love and divine help. Now, with Ahava Grace functioning properly, Davasia is looking forward to a fresh start. Her aspirations include getting a job, enhancing her school grades, and obtaining her driver's license.

Her mother, Melanie, expressed deep gratitude for Carly's life-changing donation. For Melanie, the successful transplant is more than a medical victory; it represents a new chapter in Davasia's life, filled with hope and opportunity.