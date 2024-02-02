Denver Teen Davasia Goens Triumphs Over Rare Kidney Disease with Successful Transplant

In a heartening narrative of resilience and hope, 15-year-old Davasia Goens of Denver has successfully received a second kidney transplant, following complications with her previous transplant. This triumphant episode was the culmination of Davasia's journey that has been fraught with challenges due to a rare kidney disease.

A Journey Marked by Struggles and Determination

Davasia's saga began when her first kidney transplant was rejected due to the complexities of her rare medical condition. Her plight was initially reported by FOX31 in January of the preceding year, highlighting her dire need for a new transplant. After an arduous wait, the transplant eventually took place last month, with the new kidney performing optimally, breathing a fresh lease of life into Davasia.

Embracing Positivity and Charting Life Goals

Armed with renewed vigor, Davasia is now setting her sights on achieving significant milestones. These include securing a job, working towards improving her academic grades, and obtaining her driver's license. Bolstering her spirit is the successful functioning of her newly transplanted kidney, paving the way for her to embrace positivity and look to the future with optimism.

Gratitude Embodied: The Bond Between Donor and Recipient

The kidney donor, a mother of three and a friend of Davasia's family member, was matched with the 15-year-old on September 29. The transplant was carried out on January 10, following thorough checks to ensure Davasia's immune system was prepared. The donor has remained in touch with Davasia, making weekly calls to maintain a connection. In a touching tribute, Davasia has chosen to honor her by naming the transplanted kidney. The chosen name, 'Ahava Grace,' embodies the love inherent in the act of giving.