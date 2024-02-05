Denver Mayor Vetoes 'Homeless Sweeps' Ordinance, Sparking Outrage

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston's recent veto of an ordinance aimed at halting 'homeless sweeps' during frosty weather has sparked a wave of criticism. The ordinance, originally passed by the city council, was intended to stop the removal of homeless encampments when temperatures dropped to freezing. This decision has drawn the ire of advocacy groups and homeless individuals alike, highlighting the ongoing struggle in the city to address its burgeoning homelessness crisis.

Public Outcry Over Veto

The Housekeys Action Network Denver (HAND), a prominent advocacy group, has been vocal in its condemnation of the mayor's decision. HAND warns that the veto could result in heightened health risks and mortality among the city's houseless population, who are already susceptible to injury and death due to cold exposure. Despite appeals and calls for city council members who initially opposed the ordinance to reconsider their position, the mayor's veto remains in effect.

Homelessness on the Rise in Denver

Homelessness in Denver has seen a dramatic surge recently. There's been a 32% increase in the metro area and a 33% increase in unsheltered individuals. Advocates argue that the sweeps only exacerbate health issues for the homeless population. A study conducted by Colorado scholars predicted that police sweeps could fuel a 25% rise in deaths among the homeless within a decade. In 2022, Denver recorded 226 deaths among the houseless community, a figure that is alarmingly high and indicative of the severity of the city's homelessness issue.

A Second Chance for the Ordinance?

Despite the current setback, the fight against homelessness in Denver is far from over. The city council is set to vote again on February 12 in an attempt to overturn the mayor's veto. The challenges of homelessness, lack of affordable housing, and healthcare remain pressing issues in Denver. The upcoming vote will be a crucial test of the city's commitment to addressing the complex and interrelated problems facing its homeless population.