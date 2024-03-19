Dentists Renew Call for Soft Drink Ban in Schools Following Government's Cellphone Ban

In a bold move following the government's recent cellphone ban in classrooms, the New Zealand Dental Association (NZDA) is now urging for a complete ban on soft drinks in schools. This initiative underscores the growing concern over the detrimental effects of sugary beverages on children's dental and overall health. Dr. Rob Beaglehole, a spokesperson for the NZDA, points out the alarming rate at which these drinks are "decimating" the nation's youth, leading to significant health issues like tooth decay, obesity, and type 2 diabetes.

Advertisment

Alarming Statistics and Sugar Consumption

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Dr. Beaglehole shares that around 8,500 children were hospitalized last year for tooth extractions under general anesthetic due to decay. He emphasizes that tooth decay is entirely preventable, with sugar being the prime culprit. A 600ml bottle of Coca-Cola, for instance, contains 16 teaspoons of sugar—far exceeding the World Health Organization's recommendation of a maximum of three teaspoons per day for children. This discrepancy underscores the urgent need for intervention in children's daily sugar intake.

Risks of Sugar-Free Alternatives

Advertisment

While some might consider sugar-free soft drinks a healthier alternative, the NZDA warns against this misconception. According to Dr. Beaglehole, these beverages pose their own risks due to their high acidity levels, which can still cause significant damage to teeth by dissolving enamel. This revelation further strengthens the case for a stringent water-only policy in schools, aiming to protect children's health from all angles.

Call for Government Action

The NZDA is calling on the government to mandate water-only policies across all schools, a move that Dr. Beaglehole believes would not only benefit students' health but also lead to considerable savings in the health sector. He draws a parallel with the government's decisive action on banning cellphones in classrooms, suggesting that a similar approach could be equally successful and widely supported in the context of managing sugary drink consumption. The push for water-only policies is gaining traction, with some high schools already adopting and effectively enforcing these measures.