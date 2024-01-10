en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Dentist Sheds Light on the Role of Mouthwash in Dental Health

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:30 pm EST
Dentist Sheds Light on the Role of Mouthwash in Dental Health

Dr. Azadeh Akhavan, a New York City-based dentist, provides a comprehensive take on mouthwash and its role in dental health. While not essential for everyone, mouthwash can enhance the dental care routine for individuals with specific oral health concerns.

Mouthwash for Specific Oral Health Conditions

According to Dr. Akhavan, fluoride-containing mouthwashes are beneficial for those prone to cavities or dental sensitivity. They strengthen teeth and protect against the demineralization of enamel by cariogenic bacteria. Moreover, mouthwash can be advantageous for individuals suffering from dry mouth, often a side effect of certain medications or treatments. It assists in preventing bacteria from binding to teeth and forming harmful colonies.

The Correct Way to Use Mouthwash

Mouthwash should be the final step in the oral hygiene routine to maximize the effectiveness of its fluoride and antimicrobial agents. These agents are most effective when they remain on oral surfaces for at least 30 minutes post-rinsing.

Dentist-Approved Mouthwash Brands

Dentist-approved mouthwashes such as LISTERINE® TOTAL CARE Anticavity Fluoride Mouthwash, which is free of harmful ingredients like Triclosan and Parabens, are designed to prevent dental cavities, restore enamel, and strengthen teeth. The TheraBreath Fresh Breath Mouthwash is also an effective solution, clinically proven to combat bad breath for 24 hours when used every 12 hours post-brushing and flossing.

Despite the benefits, Dr. Akhavan warns against certain mouthwashes containing potentially harmful ingredients like alcohols, abrasive charcoals, and cetylpyridinium chloride (CPC), as these may cause stains requiring professional cleaning.

In conclusion, while mouthwash is not a necessary addition for everyone, those with specific oral health concerns can benefit greatly from its use. However, it’s essential to choose mouthwash carefully, avoiding harmful ingredients and focusing on those approved by dental professionals.

0
Health
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
3 mins ago
Wastewater Data Signals Another COVID-19 Surge in the U.S.
The United States is grappling with a significant swell in COVID-19 cases, as evidenced by the sharp rises in virus levels found in wastewater—the highest since the initial Omicron wave. However, despite the alarming surge, severe outcomes such as hospitalizations and fatalities are substantially lower compared to previous pandemic winters. Wastewater Testing: The New Yardstick
Wastewater Data Signals Another COVID-19 Surge in the U.S.
Spain Reinstates Mask Mandates in Medical Facilities: An Inside Look
19 mins ago
Spain Reinstates Mask Mandates in Medical Facilities: An Inside Look
New COVID-19 Strain JN 1 Leads to Surge in Cases: What We Know So Far
20 mins ago
New COVID-19 Strain JN 1 Leads to Surge in Cases: What We Know So Far
Dry January: Unmasking the Hidden Impact of Alcohol on Skin Health
12 mins ago
Dry January: Unmasking the Hidden Impact of Alcohol on Skin Health
Canada's 'Shroom Boom': Magic Mushroom Shops Surge Amid Medical Interest and Shifting Drug Laws
13 mins ago
Canada's 'Shroom Boom': Magic Mushroom Shops Surge Amid Medical Interest and Shifting Drug Laws
South Africa Witnesses Significant Milestone in HIV Battle: Lowest Prevalence in Pregnant Women in 20 Years
14 mins ago
South Africa Witnesses Significant Milestone in HIV Battle: Lowest Prevalence in Pregnant Women in 20 Years
Latest Headlines
World News
Rugby Legend JPR Williams: A Tribute to His Legacy and Impact
1 min
Rugby Legend JPR Williams: A Tribute to His Legacy and Impact
Hunter Biden's Unexpected Appearance at House Hearing Ignites Controversy
2 mins
Hunter Biden's Unexpected Appearance at House Hearing Ignites Controversy
Wastewater Data Signals Another COVID-19 Surge in the U.S.
3 mins
Wastewater Data Signals Another COVID-19 Surge in the U.S.
Zelensky's Baltic Tour: A Call for Aid Amid Intensifying Conflict
4 mins
Zelensky's Baltic Tour: A Call for Aid Amid Intensifying Conflict
Chris Christie Expresses Doubts About Nikki Haley's Ability to Defeat Trump in 2024 GOP Primary
4 mins
Chris Christie Expresses Doubts About Nikki Haley's Ability to Defeat Trump in 2024 GOP Primary
Biden Campaign Criticizes Trump's Stance on Europe Ahead of Iowa Primaries
6 mins
Biden Campaign Criticizes Trump's Stance on Europe Ahead of Iowa Primaries
UK Government Set to Initiate By-Elections: An Early Challenge for PM Sunak
8 mins
UK Government Set to Initiate By-Elections: An Early Challenge for PM Sunak
Gabriel Attal: Macron Appoints France's Youngest-Ever Prime Minister
8 mins
Gabriel Attal: Macron Appoints France's Youngest-Ever Prime Minister
House Speaker Mike Johnson's Dilemma: A Funding Bill or a Government Shutdown?
10 mins
House Speaker Mike Johnson's Dilemma: A Funding Bill or a Government Shutdown?
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
2 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
4 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
5 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
6 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
6 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
6 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
6 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app