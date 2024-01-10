Dentist Sheds Light on the Role of Mouthwash in Dental Health

Dr. Azadeh Akhavan, a New York City-based dentist, provides a comprehensive take on mouthwash and its role in dental health. While not essential for everyone, mouthwash can enhance the dental care routine for individuals with specific oral health concerns.

Mouthwash for Specific Oral Health Conditions

According to Dr. Akhavan, fluoride-containing mouthwashes are beneficial for those prone to cavities or dental sensitivity. They strengthen teeth and protect against the demineralization of enamel by cariogenic bacteria. Moreover, mouthwash can be advantageous for individuals suffering from dry mouth, often a side effect of certain medications or treatments. It assists in preventing bacteria from binding to teeth and forming harmful colonies.

The Correct Way to Use Mouthwash

Mouthwash should be the final step in the oral hygiene routine to maximize the effectiveness of its fluoride and antimicrobial agents. These agents are most effective when they remain on oral surfaces for at least 30 minutes post-rinsing.

Dentist-Approved Mouthwash Brands

Dentist-approved mouthwashes such as LISTERINE® TOTAL CARE Anticavity Fluoride Mouthwash, which is free of harmful ingredients like Triclosan and Parabens, are designed to prevent dental cavities, restore enamel, and strengthen teeth. The TheraBreath Fresh Breath Mouthwash is also an effective solution, clinically proven to combat bad breath for 24 hours when used every 12 hours post-brushing and flossing.

Despite the benefits, Dr. Akhavan warns against certain mouthwashes containing potentially harmful ingredients like alcohols, abrasive charcoals, and cetylpyridinium chloride (CPC), as these may cause stains requiring professional cleaning.

In conclusion, while mouthwash is not a necessary addition for everyone, those with specific oral health concerns can benefit greatly from its use. However, it’s essential to choose mouthwash carefully, avoiding harmful ingredients and focusing on those approved by dental professionals.