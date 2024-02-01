DentaQuest Donates $25,000 to University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry

DentaQuest, a subsidiary of Sun Life U.S., has pledged a substantial $25,000 donation to the University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry. The funds are earmarked for the college's Indigent Care Fund and the Community-Based Dental Education Fund. These initiatives are designed to support dental care for patients who cannot afford treatment and to provide financial aid to dental students during their externship rotations in underserved areas.

DentaQuest's Commitment to Dental Care

The donation underscores DentaQuest's ongoing commitment to improving access to dental care in underserved communities. This is particularly pertinent in Oklahoma, where the need for oral health care providers is acute. The American Dental Association's recent report highlights that Oklahoma has approximately 48 oral health care providers per 100,000 people, a figure that falls below the national average of 61. In an effort to redress this imbalance, DentaQuest is focused on enhancing workforce pathways to dental careers.

Supporting Patient Care and Student Learning

Dean Paul Mullasseril of the OU College of Dentistry has expressed gratitude for DentaQuest's support, recognizing the significant contribution it makes to both patient care and student learning. The donation enables the college to provide treatment for patients from underserved communities, while simultaneously supporting dental students during their required externship rotations in these areas.

Community-Based Care: A Priority

Dr. Jandra Korb, DentaQuest's dental director in Oklahoma and an alumnus of the dental school, emphasized the importance of community-based care. DentaQuest's investment is not only about improving access to dental care, but also about fostering a strong, diverse, and well-trained dental workforce in Oklahoma. The company is also preparing to take on the management of dental benefits for Medicaid-enrolled individuals in Oklahoma. DentaQuest's community commitment extends beyond this donation; the company has previously supported various Oklahoma community-based non-profits and is known for managing dental and vision benefits for millions across the United States.

The OU College of Dentistry plays a critical role as the sole provider of the state's Doctor of Dental Surgery program and a dental hygiene bachelor's degree program. By providing such crucial education, the college contributes significantly to the state's dental workforce. DentaQuest's donation, therefore, not only supports the immediate needs of underserved patients but also contributes to the long-term solution of addressing the state's oral health care provider shortage.