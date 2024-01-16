Dental Crisis in Bridlington: A Nine-Year Wait and Desperate Measures

In the heart of East Yorkshire, Bridlington, a seaside town, has plunged into a dental crisis of unprecedented proportions. Following the closure of two NHS dental practices at the end of 2022, the town's 35,000 residents are now left with a lone provider – 'mydentist.' The staggering waiting list of 8,500 people for this sole provider translates into a near-decade long wait for dental services, pushing the town's inhabitants to desperate measures.

Advertisment

The Desperate Measures

With affordable dental care virtually out of reach, Bridlington's residents have taken matters into their own hands. Desperate individuals resort to DIY dentistry, employing home kits and superglue to manage their dental issues. One extreme case saw a resident extracting six of their own teeth with pliers. Others find themselves traveling to Turkey for affordable treatment. Among these desperate cases are Wayne Campbell, who endures a three-hour journey to visit his former dentist, and Emma, a local mother who, after grappling with multiple waiting lists, finally found an NHS dentist in Hull for her diabetic son, Dexter.

Implications of the Dental Crisis

Advertisment

This crisis isn't just about teeth. It's a grim reflection of the strain on dental services in certain UK regions, forcing patients to either resort to costly private care or risk their health with self-treatments. The most vulnerable—children and the elderly—are the hardest hit. Routine dental check-ups are becoming a luxury, setting the stage for a potential surge in oral health problems. This crisis calls for swift and decisive action from local authorities and the government to increase funding for public dental services, provide incentives for dentists to practice in underserved areas, and to attract new dental providers to the region.

The Response to the Crisis

While the NHS Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board has expressed sympathy for patients, it's clear that more needs to be done. Strategies are being developed to recruit more dentists and expand dental services. However, the frustration and desperation of residents continue to mount, as they either travel long distances for care or languish indefinitely on waiting lists.

In the end, the Bridlington dental crisis is a stark testament to the dire need for accessible healthcare services, not just in the UK, but everywhere. It's a call to reevaluate how we provide essential services to every individual, regardless of where they live or their economic status.