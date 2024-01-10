Dental Assisting Students Provide Affordable Care at On-site Clinic

In a unique collaboration that bridges education and healthcare, dental assisting students have partnered with a local dentist to enhance their clinical skills at an on-site dental clinic. This innovative model of learning is not only fostering the practical abilities of these budding dental professionals but also making quality dental care more accessible to the community.

Advertisment

Dual Benefits: Education and Healthcare

The clinic, currently open for appointments, is staffed by first and second-year dental hygiene students under the vigilant supervision of experienced dental hygienists and dentists. The students, through their hands-on experience, are gaining mastery in performing a variety of dental procedures. The range of services offered by the clinic encompasses basic teeth cleaning, instruction in home care, fluoride treatments, diagnostic X-rays, and minor dental restorations. This practical training opportunity brings to life the theoretical knowledge acquired in classrooms and serves to solidify their journey towards becoming skilled dental professionals.

Book Appointments Through March

Advertisment

The clinic has opened its doors for appointments until March, encouraging community members to partake in this opportunity for affordable dental care. However, with limited slots available, the clinic strongly advises prospective patients to promptly schedule their appointments. It operates on a donation basis, with a suggested amount of $50 for the treatments received, making it a cost-effective solution for those seeking dental care.

A Win-Win for Students and the Community

The collaborative approach adopted by this clinic is proving to be a win-win for all parties involved. Dental assisting students are receiving the invaluable experience of working directly with patients, developing their interpersonal skills, and gaining confidence in their abilities. Simultaneously, the community benefits from the provision of affordable dental care services, a pressing need in many parts of the nation. It's a model that underscores the power of collaboration in education and healthcare, promising brighter smiles all around.