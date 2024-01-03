en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Denmark

Denmark’s Life Science Council Proposes Strategy for 2024-2030 Amidst EU’s Pharmaceutical Legislation Reform

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 5:25 am EST
Denmark’s Life Science Council Proposes Strategy for 2024-2030 Amidst EU’s Pharmaceutical Legislation Reform

On the brink of a new era, the Danish Life Science Council has put forth 12 strategic recommendations to bolster Denmark’s future in life sciences from 2024 to 2030. These recommendations aim to solidify Denmark’s stronghold in the European landscape of life sciences, with a focus on healthcare innovation, industry growth, international cooperation, and investment climates. A broad spectrum of Danish ministries and industry associations have extended their support to these recommendations.

European Commission’s Pharmaceutical Reform

In a parallel development, the European Commission has proposed a sweeping reform of the EU’s pharmaceutical legislation. The reform aims to augment the availability, accessibility, and affordability of medicines, while nurturing innovation and industry competitiveness. This Reform is an offshoot of the European Commission’s Pharmaceutical Strategy for Europe, encompassing amendments in regulatory data protection and measures to secure the supply of medicines.

Stakeholder Responses and Concerns

While a section of industry stakeholders has welcomed the Reform, others have voiced apprehension about the possible detrimental impacts on innovation and competitiveness. The Danish Government has generally aligned with the Reform’s objectives but has expressed grave concerns about the reduction in regulatory data protection periods and its potential implications on the development of new medicines and the competitiveness of the EU’s pharmaceutical sector.

Denmark’s Development Policy and Future Plans

Denmark’s development policy underscores combating poverty, promoting equality and sustainable development, and addressing issues related to climate change, migration, and refugee crises. The country’s development cooperation aligns with the International Development Cooperation Act, and is rooted in four strategic objectives that mirror the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Denmark prioritizes key SDGs like gender equality, sustainable energy, climate action, peace, justice, and partnerships.

The Novo Nordisk Foundation is set to establish a world-class facility for the final development stages and upscaling of cell therapies for testing in humans, with a committed funding of up to DKK 950 million (EUR 127 million). Located at The Technical University of Denmark, Lyngby, the facility is expected to be functional in 2027. It aims to bridge the gap in Denmark’s cell therapy ecosystem, providing a vital link for ground-breaking stem cell discoveries to reach proof-of-concept in human chronic disease trials.

0
Denmark Europe Health
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ondo InsurTech and LB Forsikring Expand Agreement on LeakBot Distribution

By Wojciech Zylm

Esports Veteran Dupreeh Joins Preasy Esport, Eyes PGL Copenhagen Major

By Salman Khan

Solar's Chief Commercial Officer Hugo Dorph Steps Down Ahead of New Strategy Rollout

By Wojciech Zylm

Danfoss Acquires ENFOR's District Energy Software Business in Green Operations Boost

By Wojciech Zylm

Celtic Eyes Danish Striker Mathias Kvistgaarden Amid Schalke's Financi ...
@Denmark · 2 hours
Celtic Eyes Danish Striker Mathias Kvistgaarden Amid Schalke's Financi ...
heart comment 0
Genmab A/S Discloses Trading by Managerial Employees: A Testament to Transparency

By Wojciech Zylm

Genmab A/S Discloses Trading by Managerial Employees: A Testament to Transparency
BIG Transforms Concert Stage Design with a Silver Orb for WhoMadeWho

By BNN Correspondents

BIG Transforms Concert Stage Design with a Silver Orb for WhoMadeWho
Denmark Contributes USD 3.17M to UNMAS for Mine Action in Iraq

By Wojciech Zylm

Denmark Contributes USD 3.17M to UNMAS for Mine Action in Iraq
Morgan Stanley Acquires Significant Stake in NKT A/S

By Wojciech Zylm

Morgan Stanley Acquires Significant Stake in NKT A/S
Latest Headlines
World News
Leon Bailey's Outstanding Performance Boosts Aston Villa to EPL Second Place
14 seconds
Leon Bailey's Outstanding Performance Boosts Aston Villa to EPL Second Place
Colin Nixon Foresees Significant Impact of Potential Investment on Bangor
50 seconds
Colin Nixon Foresees Significant Impact of Potential Investment on Bangor
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
54 seconds
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
Liverpool FC Sets Unprecedented xG Ratio Record in Premier League History
1 min
Liverpool FC Sets Unprecedented xG Ratio Record in Premier League History
The Dawn of 2024: Transformative Trends in Health and Wellness
2 mins
The Dawn of 2024: Transformative Trends in Health and Wellness
Biden-Harris Campaign: A Fight for Democracy Begins at Valley Forge
2 mins
Biden-Harris Campaign: A Fight for Democracy Begins at Valley Forge
Breakthrough in Understanding Bacterial 'Injectisomes' Opens Door for Medical Advancements
3 mins
Breakthrough in Understanding Bacterial 'Injectisomes' Opens Door for Medical Advancements
Parkview Health System Merges with UCHealth: A Significant Shift in Colorado's Healthcare Landscape
3 mins
Parkview Health System Merges with UCHealth: A Significant Shift in Colorado's Healthcare Landscape
Pasquale 'Pat' Deon Concludes 24-Year Leadership at SEPTA Amidst Financial Challenges
4 mins
Pasquale 'Pat' Deon Concludes 24-Year Leadership at SEPTA Amidst Financial Challenges
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
54 seconds
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
9 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app