Denmark’s Life Science Council Proposes Strategy for 2024-2030 Amidst EU’s Pharmaceutical Legislation Reform

On the brink of a new era, the Danish Life Science Council has put forth 12 strategic recommendations to bolster Denmark’s future in life sciences from 2024 to 2030. These recommendations aim to solidify Denmark’s stronghold in the European landscape of life sciences, with a focus on healthcare innovation, industry growth, international cooperation, and investment climates. A broad spectrum of Danish ministries and industry associations have extended their support to these recommendations.

European Commission’s Pharmaceutical Reform

In a parallel development, the European Commission has proposed a sweeping reform of the EU’s pharmaceutical legislation. The reform aims to augment the availability, accessibility, and affordability of medicines, while nurturing innovation and industry competitiveness. This Reform is an offshoot of the European Commission’s Pharmaceutical Strategy for Europe, encompassing amendments in regulatory data protection and measures to secure the supply of medicines.

Stakeholder Responses and Concerns

While a section of industry stakeholders has welcomed the Reform, others have voiced apprehension about the possible detrimental impacts on innovation and competitiveness. The Danish Government has generally aligned with the Reform’s objectives but has expressed grave concerns about the reduction in regulatory data protection periods and its potential implications on the development of new medicines and the competitiveness of the EU’s pharmaceutical sector.

Denmark’s Development Policy and Future Plans

Denmark’s development policy underscores combating poverty, promoting equality and sustainable development, and addressing issues related to climate change, migration, and refugee crises. The country’s development cooperation aligns with the International Development Cooperation Act, and is rooted in four strategic objectives that mirror the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Denmark prioritizes key SDGs like gender equality, sustainable energy, climate action, peace, justice, and partnerships.

The Novo Nordisk Foundation is set to establish a world-class facility for the final development stages and upscaling of cell therapies for testing in humans, with a committed funding of up to DKK 950 million (EUR 127 million). Located at The Technical University of Denmark, Lyngby, the facility is expected to be functional in 2027. It aims to bridge the gap in Denmark’s cell therapy ecosystem, providing a vital link for ground-breaking stem cell discoveries to reach proof-of-concept in human chronic disease trials.