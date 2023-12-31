en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Dengue Fever Outbreak: A Global Health Crisis Amidst Heavy Rainfall

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:58 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:00 am EST
Dengue Fever Outbreak: A Global Health Crisis Amidst Heavy Rainfall

In a stark reminder of nature’s cruelty, a dengue outbreak has emerged amidst heavy rainfall, stretching public health resources thin and sending ripples of concern through communities worldwide. A mosquito-borne viral disease, dengue fever presents flu-like symptoms, rendering it more than just a minor inconvenience. The recent surge in cases, particularly in areas with stagnant water, has prompted a call to arms from health authorities.

The Unseen Danger

Dengue fever is no stranger to the national capital, Delhi, which has seen nearly 5,000 cases reported up to 21 October, more than double the number for the same period in 2022. It’s a grim statistic, made grimmer by the fact that there has been at least one dengue-related death reported so far. The sharp spike in cases is attributed to increased rainfall in the city this year, the highest in 60 years, creating more standing water – the ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Global Impact

Much like a nefarious specter, the dengue outbreak isn’t confined to one region. The Turks and Caicos Islands are experiencing a similar crisis, with over 80 suspected and confirmed cases reported. This outbreak is part of a global rise in dengue cases, with the Caribbean and Americas reporting over 4 million cases this year. Sri Lanka has also been hit hard, with over 10,000 cases in December alone, taking the total to 87,078 cases and 55 fatalities this year.

Preventative Measures and Mitigation Efforts

The global health community is not standing idle in the face of this outbreak. Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a high-level meeting to examine the dengue situation and urged states to follow protocol to prevent and contain the disease’s spread. The Ministry of Health is leading fumigation campaigns and public awareness initiatives, and healthcare facilities are prepared to handle the crisis. The public is also being urged to take preventative measures, such as eliminating standing water to prevent mosquito breeding, using insect repellent, and wearing long-sleeved clothing to reduce skin exposure.

0
Health Weather
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Navigating the Journey of New Year's Resolutions: A Pathway to Personal Growth

By Mazhar Abbas

Frances Vigay: A Year of Sunrises for Suicide Prevention

By Dil Bar Irshad

Decoding Ovarian Function: The Role of Kisspeptin Neurons in Reproduction

By BNN Correspondents

In Grandfather's Footsteps: Jack Clemence Runs for Prostate Cancer Awareness

By Saboor Bayat

Janet Ellis: Navigating Grief and Finding Solace in Shared Energy ...
@Health · 10 mins
Janet Ellis: Navigating Grief and Finding Solace in Shared Energy ...
heart comment 0
Kentucky Lawyer Proposes Psychedelic Solution to Opioid Crisis

By Mazhar Abbas

Kentucky Lawyer Proposes Psychedelic Solution to Opioid Crisis
India Reports Highest Daily COVID-19 Cases in Over 200 Days Amid New Variant and Cold Weather

By Rafia Tasleem

India Reports Highest Daily COVID-19 Cases in Over 200 Days Amid New Variant and Cold Weather
Ola Electric Leads the Charge with PLI Scheme Certification

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Ola Electric Leads the Charge with PLI Scheme Certification
Waging War on Weight: A New Year’s Resolution for Samoa

By BNN Correspondents

Waging War on Weight: A New Year's Resolution for Samoa
Latest Headlines
World News
Two Key Events that Shaped Q2 2023: 'Iron Sheets Saga' and Murder of State Minister
40 seconds
Two Key Events that Shaped Q2 2023: 'Iron Sheets Saga' and Murder of State Minister
Political Vendetta or Legal Action? Mysuru MP Accuses Karnataka CM of Unfairly Targeting His Family
3 mins
Political Vendetta or Legal Action? Mysuru MP Accuses Karnataka CM of Unfairly Targeting His Family
UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to Announce Critical Budget Amidst Political Pressure
5 mins
UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to Announce Critical Budget Amidst Political Pressure
Australian Rugby in 2024: A Year of Promising Prospects
5 mins
Australian Rugby in 2024: A Year of Promising Prospects
Navigating the Journey of New Year's Resolutions: A Pathway to Personal Growth
6 mins
Navigating the Journey of New Year's Resolutions: A Pathway to Personal Growth
Republic Day Approaches: India Engages in Intense Political Debates Amid Global Performance Decline
6 mins
Republic Day Approaches: India Engages in Intense Political Debates Amid Global Performance Decline
A Year of Political Upheaval: Uganda's 11th Parliament in 2023
7 mins
A Year of Political Upheaval: Uganda's 11th Parliament in 2023
2023: A Year in Review - Triumphs, Trials, and the Unpredictable Nature of Global Affairs
7 mins
2023: A Year in Review - Triumphs, Trials, and the Unpredictable Nature of Global Affairs
Uganda's Media Sector in Debate Over Government Advertising Directive
7 mins
Uganda's Media Sector in Debate Over Government Advertising Directive
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
41 mins
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
9 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
10 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app