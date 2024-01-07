Dengue Fever in Sabah: 11 Deaths Recorded in 2023

In Malaysia’s Sabah region, the Health Department has reported a total of 11 deaths due to dengue fever as of December 30, 2023. This accounts for a death rate of 0.16 percent across eight districts, recording a slight rise from the previous year. This statistic comes amidst a total of 6,983 reported cases of dengue in 2023, showing a 1.8 percent decline from the 7,110 cases logged in the preceding year.

Districts Affected and Highlighted Case

The district of Sandakan bore the brunt of the fatalities with three deaths, closely followed by Kunak with two. Meanwhile, Papar, Semporna, Kudat, Nabawan, Putatan, and Tuaran each recorded a single death. One case in particular stood out, involving an 18-year-old from Tuaran who succumbed to dengue. The patient’s death was allegedly the result of a poor diagnosis at the Tuaran Hospital’s Emergency and Trauma Department. Even though the patient was later transferred to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, he succumbed to the disease the following day.

Preventive Measures Emphasised

The Sabah Health Department’s Director, Dr. Asits Sanna, underlined the critical role of preventive measures against dengue, especially during the North East Monsoon season. The period is expected to bring increased rainfall, potentially leading to more breeding grounds for mosquitoes. The public has been advised to destroy aedes larvae breeding grounds, use repellents, and seek early treatment at the onset of symptoms.

Unrelated Event: Big Sabah Sale

Despite the ongoing health crisis, the region saw a substantial turnout at the Big Sabah Sale held at the Sabah International Convention Centre. Even though unrelated to the dengue fever situation, the event attracted around 20,000 visitors, demonstrating the locale’s vibrancy amidst the public health challenge.