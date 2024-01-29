Demystifying Lactose Intolerance: Finding a Balance in a Dairy-filled World

Every glass of milk, every scoop of ice cream, every bite of cheese - they all come with a painful price for the estimated 30 to 50 million Americans suffering from lactose intolerance. This widespread condition, characterized by the body's inability to digest lactose - a sugar found in milk and dairy products, is the result of a deficiency of the enzyme lactase.

Unmasking Lactose Intolerance

Dr. Christopher Schmoyer, an assistant professor of Gastroenterology at the Perelman School of Medicine, unravels the mystery of lactose intolerance. He explains that as we age, the human body naturally produces less lactase, thereby leading to a buildup of lactose in our gastrointestinal tract. This accumulation triggers unpleasant symptoms such as gas, bloating, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

Contrary to common perception, this condition is considered normal in adulthood and doesn't necessarily constitute a disease. The challenge lies in managing the symptoms by altering dietary habits to avoid high-lactose foods.

Navigating the Dairy Dilemma

Registered dietitian Amy Reed offers practical advice to those grappling with lactose intolerance. She suggests experimenting with different dairy brands and portion sizes to determine a personal threshold for lactose. Reed also recommends seeking out lactose-free products and enzyme supplements like Lactaid, which can aid digestion by breaking down lactose.

While age-related lactose intolerance is generally permanent, individuals can still enjoy their favorite dairy products with the right precautions.

Fermented Foods: A Digestive Detour

Interestingly, the discussion extends beyond traditional dairy products. The benefits of fermented foods enter the spotlight, especially for aiding digestion and nutrient absorption. Fermented dairy products, like yogurt and kefir, are often better tolerated by individuals with lactose intolerance. This tolerance stems from the breakdown of lactose during the fermentation process, providing a viable alternative for those missing their dairy fix.