en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Delta State Government Partners with NDLEA to Combat Illegal Drug Use

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:34 pm EST
Delta State Government Partners with NDLEA to Combat Illegal Drug Use

In a determined effort to safeguard its citizens, the Delta State Government in Nigeria has declared a partnership with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). The collaboration aims to stem the tide of illegal drug use within the state. This initiative was announced by Wilfred Oghenesivbe, the Chief Executive Officer of Delta State Orientation Bureau and Executive Assistant on Communications to the state governor, on a radio program.

Zero Tolerance for Substance Abuse

The state administration, under the leadership of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, has pledged a strong commitment to the welfare of its citizens. This commitment is manifested in the state’s intent to implement a zero-tolerance policy towards substances that can cause harm. The Governor is personally invested in the success of this campaign, which aligns with his vision for ‘Advancing Delta’, a concept that champions the prosperity and well-being of the state’s residents through good governance.

Collaboration with NDLEA – The Strategy

The partnership with the NDLEA will focus on sensitization efforts aimed at reducing or eliminating drug abuse. The campaign will employ a range of strategies. These include increased arrests and prosecution of offenders, rehabilitation of drug addicts, and their reintegration into society through job and wealth creation programs under the governor’s MORE agenda.

Engaging Students and Tertiary Institutions

The state government plans to engage meaningfully with students at colleges and institutions of higher learning. The aim is to educate them about the dangers of illicit drugs and substance abuse. This initiative is a part of the broader campaign against drug abuse and aligns with the government’s commitment to the wellbeing of its youth and citizens at large.

In a related development, the 35 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army handed over 176kg of Indian hemp to the NDLEA in Abeokuta, furthering the anti-narcotic efforts in the region. This collaboration is a testament to the commitment of various agencies to combat crime in the state.

0
Health Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
47 seconds ago
England's School Crisis: The Risk of a 'Lost Generation'
England is currently grappling with a concerning issue – an estimated 90,000 to 135,000 children have not returned to school for the current term. This alarming data is based on a one-day snapshot of school attendance from September 2021, offering a glimpse into the broader uncertainty that surrounds school absenteeism rates. The Impact of the
England's School Crisis: The Risk of a 'Lost Generation'
Binge Bar: A Beacon of Sobriety Amidst the Growing No-Alcohol Trend
11 mins ago
Binge Bar: A Beacon of Sobriety Amidst the Growing No-Alcohol Trend
Rozelle Parklands Closure Extended as Asbestos Contamination Widens
13 mins ago
Rozelle Parklands Closure Extended as Asbestos Contamination Widens
Nanoplastic Contamination in Bottled Water Exceeds Previous Estimates
1 min ago
Nanoplastic Contamination in Bottled Water Exceeds Previous Estimates
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Hospitalized: Delay in Notification Sparks Controversy
4 mins ago
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Hospitalized: Delay in Notification Sparks Controversy
Qantas' Project Sunrise: Tackling Jet Lag on Long-Haul Flights
7 mins ago
Qantas' Project Sunrise: Tackling Jet Lag on Long-Haul Flights
Latest Headlines
World News
Simon Blagden: From Fujitsu to Prince Andrew - A Complex Web of Associations
36 seconds
Simon Blagden: From Fujitsu to Prince Andrew - A Complex Web of Associations
England's School Crisis: The Risk of a 'Lost Generation'
47 seconds
England's School Crisis: The Risk of a 'Lost Generation'
NHL Legend Mark Messier Criticizes Jonny Brodzinski's Actions During Controversial Hit
51 seconds
NHL Legend Mark Messier Criticizes Jonny Brodzinski's Actions During Controversial Hit
Nanoplastic Contamination in Bottled Water Exceeds Previous Estimates
1 min
Nanoplastic Contamination in Bottled Water Exceeds Previous Estimates
ECU Tigers Fall to Arkansas-Monticello in Great American Conference Game
1 min
ECU Tigers Fall to Arkansas-Monticello in Great American Conference Game
NC State Triumphs Over Louisville in Nail-Biting Basketball Match
2 mins
NC State Triumphs Over Louisville in Nail-Biting Basketball Match
Lanka Premier League Faces Serious Allegations: Investigation Urged
2 mins
Lanka Premier League Faces Serious Allegations: Investigation Urged
Ireland Holds Belgium to Scoreless Draw in Tightly Contested Field Hockey Match
2 mins
Ireland Holds Belgium to Scoreless Draw in Tightly Contested Field Hockey Match
Jadon Sancho Marks Successful Return to Borussia Dortmund
2 mins
Jadon Sancho Marks Successful Return to Borussia Dortmund
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
1 hour
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
4 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
5 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
6 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
6 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
7 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app