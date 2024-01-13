Delta State Government Partners with NDLEA to Combat Illegal Drug Use

In a determined effort to safeguard its citizens, the Delta State Government in Nigeria has declared a partnership with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). The collaboration aims to stem the tide of illegal drug use within the state. This initiative was announced by Wilfred Oghenesivbe, the Chief Executive Officer of Delta State Orientation Bureau and Executive Assistant on Communications to the state governor, on a radio program.

Zero Tolerance for Substance Abuse

The state administration, under the leadership of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, has pledged a strong commitment to the welfare of its citizens. This commitment is manifested in the state’s intent to implement a zero-tolerance policy towards substances that can cause harm. The Governor is personally invested in the success of this campaign, which aligns with his vision for ‘Advancing Delta’, a concept that champions the prosperity and well-being of the state’s residents through good governance.

Collaboration with NDLEA – The Strategy

The partnership with the NDLEA will focus on sensitization efforts aimed at reducing or eliminating drug abuse. The campaign will employ a range of strategies. These include increased arrests and prosecution of offenders, rehabilitation of drug addicts, and their reintegration into society through job and wealth creation programs under the governor’s MORE agenda.

Engaging Students and Tertiary Institutions

The state government plans to engage meaningfully with students at colleges and institutions of higher learning. The aim is to educate them about the dangers of illicit drugs and substance abuse. This initiative is a part of the broader campaign against drug abuse and aligns with the government’s commitment to the wellbeing of its youth and citizens at large.

In a related development, the 35 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army handed over 176kg of Indian hemp to the NDLEA in Abeokuta, furthering the anti-narcotic efforts in the region. This collaboration is a testament to the commitment of various agencies to combat crime in the state.