Health

Delta State Family Pleads for Financial Aid After Birth of Quadruplets

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:45 pm EST
In Delta State, a woman’s long-awaited joy has turned into a dire plea for help. Mrs. Gladys Okodo Omodiagbe, after a 12-year-long wait for a child, gave birth to quadruplets on October 21, 2023. The birth, which was effectuated through a Caesarean Section at a private hospital in Effurun, has since ballooned into an overwhelming medical bill of N4 million.

A Father’s Plea for Help

The quadruplets, born prematurely, required incubation from the moment of their birth. The daily cost of this essential care is N20,000 per child, amounting to N80,000 for all four. Unable to foot this substantial cost, the family has turned to the public for assistance. Their plea was made known through an open letter penned by Comrade Derrick Oritsematosan Agberen of the No Justice, No Peace Initiative.

The High Cost of Joy

The family, until now, has managed to pay N1,598,000 towards the total bill of N5,598,050. This amount includes the delivery and treatment of Mrs. Omodiagbe, as well as the incubation costs. The hospital, Coastal Specialist Clinic in Warri, has shown compassion in the face of the unpaid bills, refraining from any inhumane actions towards the family.

A Call to Action

Agberen, in his letter, has urged Nigerians to lend a hand to the family in their hour of need. He underscored the multifaceted challenges—financial, physical, and emotional—that come with raising multiple children. He implored the public to extend their support to the family, helping ensure the quadruplets receive the care they need.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

