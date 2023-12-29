Delhi’s Air Pollution Crisis: Every Newborn a Smoker

A leading chest specialist in Delhi paints a grim picture of the city’s air pollution crisis, stating that every newborn in the city is essentially a smoker due to the toxic air they breathe from birth. The situation is so dire that healthy pink lungs are becoming a rarity, with children as young as ten exhibiting dark deposits in their lungs, indicative of severe pollution exposure.

Insidious Impact of Air Pollution

According to the World Air Quality Report, Delhi ranks fourth in 2023, a testament to its high levels of air pollution. The city faces the highest per-capita economic loss among major urban centres in India due to pollution. The rise in respiratory ailments has led to increased medical expenditures and decreased productivity in industries. Dr Monica Sood underscores the adverse impact of air pollution on companies in India, affecting productivity and consumer engagement.

Weather Woes and Health Hazards

The India Meteorological Department recently issued a red alert for dense fog in parts of north India, particularly Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh. This led to delays of over a hundred flights and trains in the national capital. The dense fog, coupled with pollutants and particulate matter, poses potential health risks, exacerbating the already severe pollution problem.

Community and Government Response

Despite the alarming situation, measures to address the escalating air quality crisis have been scant. Temporary bans on certain types of fireworks, public awareness campaigns, stricter emission standards, and traffic management measures have been implemented. Community-led initiatives have also played a crucial role in raising awareness about the environmental impact of festivities like Diwali. Yet, the air quality remains in the ‘very poor’ category, with negligible improvement.

