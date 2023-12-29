en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Delhi’s Air Pollution Crisis: Every Newborn a Smoker

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:34 am EST
Delhi’s Air Pollution Crisis: Every Newborn a Smoker

A leading chest specialist in Delhi paints a grim picture of the city’s air pollution crisis, stating that every newborn in the city is essentially a smoker due to the toxic air they breathe from birth. The situation is so dire that healthy pink lungs are becoming a rarity, with children as young as ten exhibiting dark deposits in their lungs, indicative of severe pollution exposure.

Insidious Impact of Air Pollution

According to the World Air Quality Report, Delhi ranks fourth in 2023, a testament to its high levels of air pollution. The city faces the highest per-capita economic loss among major urban centres in India due to pollution. The rise in respiratory ailments has led to increased medical expenditures and decreased productivity in industries. Dr Monica Sood underscores the adverse impact of air pollution on companies in India, affecting productivity and consumer engagement.

Weather Woes and Health Hazards

The India Meteorological Department recently issued a red alert for dense fog in parts of north India, particularly Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh. This led to delays of over a hundred flights and trains in the national capital. The dense fog, coupled with pollutants and particulate matter, poses potential health risks, exacerbating the already severe pollution problem.

Community and Government Response

Despite the alarming situation, measures to address the escalating air quality crisis have been scant. Temporary bans on certain types of fireworks, public awareness campaigns, stricter emission standards, and traffic management measures have been implemented. Community-led initiatives have also played a crucial role in raising awareness about the environmental impact of festivities like Diwali. Yet, the air quality remains in the ‘very poor’ category, with negligible improvement.

Simultaneously, the article highlights the special offer for TOI+ plans. The offer includes access to various editions and formats of The Times of India newspaper, along with other exclusive content and minimal advertising. These offers feature a 33% discount on TOI+ plans, access to digital and print versions of the newspaper, exclusive stories, expert opinions, audio content, weekly newsletters across different topics, and additional benefits with partner brands.

0
Health India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

St John Urges Water Safety Awareness for a Safer Summer: Let's Reduce Water-Related Incidents Together!

By Mazhar Abbas

Bermuda Sisters Break Barriers with Uplift: A Journey from Stigma to Success

By Nitish Verma

Halloween Costumes Showcase Creativity and Humor: Other News Updates

By Salman Khan

UK Grapples with Surge in Respiratory Illnesses amid Rising Flu and COVID-19 Cases

By BNN Correspondents

Health Experts Warn Against Misuse of Weight Loss Injections Ozempic a ...
@Health · 8 mins
Health Experts Warn Against Misuse of Weight Loss Injections Ozempic a ...
heart comment 0
Louise Thompson, Former ‘Made In Chelsea’ Star, Navigates Health Struggles with Ulcerative Colitis

By BNN Correspondents

Louise Thompson, Former 'Made In Chelsea' Star, Navigates Health Struggles with Ulcerative Colitis
Reality TV Star JJ Slater Diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes: A Life Altered

By Nitish Verma

Reality TV Star JJ Slater Diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes: A Life Altered
West Coast Eagles Doctor Alex Strahan Departs after Over a Decade

By Salman Khan

West Coast Eagles Doctor Alex Strahan Departs after Over a Decade
CBT as a New Recommendation for Menopausal Symptoms: A Welcome Addition or a Barrier to Effective Treatment?

By BNN Correspondents

CBT as a New Recommendation for Menopausal Symptoms: A Welcome Addition or a Barrier to Effective Treatment?
Latest Headlines
World News
Navigating Global Uncertainties: China's Path to Resilience and Self-Reliance
38 seconds
Navigating Global Uncertainties: China's Path to Resilience and Self-Reliance
Venezuela Deploys Military in Response to UK Warship Near Disputed Territory
2 mins
Venezuela Deploys Military in Response to UK Warship Near Disputed Territory
Wall Street Journal's Front Page: A Tapestry of Political, Economic, and Technological News
3 mins
Wall Street Journal's Front Page: A Tapestry of Political, Economic, and Technological News
Colombian President Faces Rising 'Out with Petro' Chants Nationwide
3 mins
Colombian President Faces Rising 'Out with Petro' Chants Nationwide
2024 US Elections: A Battle for Control Amidst Changing Political Landscape
3 mins
2024 US Elections: A Battle for Control Amidst Changing Political Landscape
Premier League Mid-Season Review: Chris Wood Shines, Crucial Fixtures Ahead
4 mins
Premier League Mid-Season Review: Chris Wood Shines, Crucial Fixtures Ahead
Gavaskar Criticizes Indian Team's Preparation Following South Africa Test Defeat
5 mins
Gavaskar Criticizes Indian Team's Preparation Following South Africa Test Defeat
St John Urges Water Safety Awareness for a Safer Summer: Let's Reduce Water-Related Incidents Together!
6 mins
St John Urges Water Safety Awareness for a Safer Summer: Let's Reduce Water-Related Incidents Together!
Iran Executes Four Linked to Israeli Mossad for Espionage and Sabotage
6 mins
Iran Executes Four Linked to Israeli Mossad for Espionage and Sabotage
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
14 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
1 hour
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
1 hour
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
1 hour
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
1 hour
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
1 hour
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
1 hour
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
3 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
3 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app