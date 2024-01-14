Delhi Tragedy: Six Lives Claimed by Toxic Fumes from Coal Braziers

A chilling wave of tragedy swept through Delhi as six lives were prematurely extinguished due to suffocation caused by the toxic fumes of coal braziers. In two separate incidents, four members of a family, including two children, and two individuals from Nepal fell victim to the deadly fumes that filled their enclosed spaces.

Delhi’s Deadly Chill

Delhi experienced its coldest day of the winter, with temperatures plummeting to 3.5 degrees Celsius. To combat the icy weather, families across the city lit coal braziers. However, in Alipur and Inderpuri, this desperate attempt for warmth morphed into a silent killer. The victims in both incidents had sought refuge from the cold in their homes, unsuspecting of the lethal cocktail of carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide silently filling their rooms.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have launched an investigation into these tragic incidents. The police are meticulously collecting samples and evidence to piece together the exact circumstances leading up to these deaths. In Alipur, the victims were a family of four, with the deceased identified as Rakesh alias Dinanath (40), his wife Lalita (38), and their children, Piyush (8), and Sunny (7). In Inderpuri, the deceased were two Nepalese nationals, Ram Bahadur alias Som Bahadur (57), and Abhishek (22), who were found lifeless in the servant quarters of a house.

A Wake-Up Call

These incidents serve as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with burning fires in enclosed spaces without proper ventilation. The authorities are likely to use this as an opportunity to issue warnings and guidelines to prevent similar occurrences in the future. The tragic deaths in Alipur and Inderpuri are not isolated. Earlier, a family in Uttar Pradesh lost five of its seven members due to asphyxiation caused by a coal brazier. In Dwarka Sector 23, a couple succumbed to the same fate, leaving their two-month-old baby orphaned.