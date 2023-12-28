en English
Business

Delhi Records First Case of JN.1 COVID-19 Sub-Variant: Business Continues As Usual

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:54 am EST
Delhi Records First Case of JN.1 COVID-19 Sub-Variant: Business Continues As Usual

Delhi, the bustling capital of India, has confirmed its first case of the JN.1 COVID-19 sub-variant. This new development in the ongoing pandemic comes amidst reports of 40 more cases surfacing across India. Despite this, Delhi’s active cases remain relatively low at 35, with nine fresh instances of COVID-19 reported.

Impact on India Inc.

India Inc., a term often used to describe the collective Indian business community, has largely remained unperturbed by this new development. Companies across multiple sectors continue to operate as usual, showing no inclination to reintroduce the widespread work-from-home policies that were implemented during the pandemic’s peak. This response suggests a confidence in the existing safety protocols and a belief that the JN.1 variant does not pose a significant threat to the health of their workforce or the continuity of their operations.

Context of the JN.1 Variant

The JN.1 sub-variant, a mild infection originating in South India, emerged in Luxembourg in August 2023. It is considered a descendant of the BA.2.86 lineage of SARS COV2. The World Health Organisation has classified the JN.1 as a variant of interest. While one fatality involving a 28-year-old patient with comorbidities has been reported, COVID-19 was not identified as the primary cause of death. At this time, 92% of those infected with the JN.1 variant are opting for home-based treatment, indicating a mild illness.

Response and Future Outlook

The Union health secretary has called for necessary public health measures and highlighted the importance of COVID-19 control and management strategies. The Centre has also urged all states and Union Territories to ensure effective compliance with operational guidelines for revised surveillance strategies for COVID-19. The response to this new sub-variant in Delhi is being closely observed, as it may set a precedent for how businesses across India will tackle similar situations in the future. As the situation unfolds, the emphasis remains on ramping up testing and strengthening surveillance systems.

Business Health India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

