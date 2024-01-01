en English
Health

Delhi Police Use Psychoanalysis in Parliament Breach Case, Shedding Light on Freud’s Theory

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:18 am EST
Delhi Police Use Psychoanalysis in Parliament Breach Case, Shedding Light on Freud’s Theory

On December 22, the Delhi Police reported that six individuals accused of a Parliament breach incident were subjected to psychoanalysis at a government institute. The primary aim of this exercise was to understand their motives. This incident has brought the spotlight back to psychoanalysis, a theory developed by Sigmund Freud, which is not merely a form of psychotherapy but a comprehensive worldview and the first system of modern Western psychotherapy.

The Origins and Evolution of Psychoanalysis

Freud’s psychoanalysis sought to treat symptoms unaddressed by other physicians by bringing awareness to unconscious wishes and defenses. Through the years, it has evolved from its classical form, becoming less authoritarian and more practical, influenced by various scientific fields. Freud collaborated with Josef Breuer in 1886 on the ‘talking cure’ method, which aimed at relieving symptoms through the recollection of traumatic experiences.

Principles of Psychoanalysis

Psychoanalysis revolves around the concept of the unconscious, where threatening memories, impulses, and wishes are repressed to protect the psyche. Freud’s theory included the id, ego, and superego as parts of the psyche, each with distinct roles in gratification and social conformity. Though the relevance of this tripartite model has diminished, the idea that the mind comprises multiple self-states is more accepted today.

Defenses and Transference: Freud’s Insights into Human Behavior

Freud detailed defenses such as repression, projection, reaction formation, and others as mechanisms to cope with emotional pain by excluding certain thoughts from consciousness. He emphasized the importance of fantasies, resistance, and transference in understanding and interpreting behavior. Transference, where clients project past templates onto present relationships, especially with therapists, was seen as a crucial aspect for gaining insights.

Psychoanalysis has been adapted over time, but its foundational concepts remain significant in understanding human psychology. The recent case of the Delhi Police resorting to psychoanalysis to understand the motives of the accused in the Parliament breach incident underscores this.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

