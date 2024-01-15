Delhi/NCR Battles Intense Cold Wave: A Deep Dive into the Frosty Impact

A biting cold wave has descended upon Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), bringing daily life to a frigid standstill. The mercury has plummeted to unusual lows for the season, prompting a surge in the use of heaters and boosting the sale of winter garments.

Facing the Frost

The chilling grip of the cold wave has triggered health advisories. Medical experts are urging the public to take critical precautions to stay warm, warding off health hazards linked to severe cold, like hypothermia and respiratory problems. The authorities have not remained idle either, issuing guidelines aimed at the homeless and vulnerable demographics. They have initiated the setting up of shelters and distribution of blankets to buffer against the biting cold.

Forecast and Precautions

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts that the cold conditions could linger for a few more days. Consequently, residents are being cautioned to brace for continued icy temperatures. Schools are recalibrating their schedules, and the cold wave’s icy fingers have touched transportation too, causing disruptions due to thick fog in the morning hours.

Weathering the Winter

This cold wave is part of a broader weather pattern sweeping across northern India. The IMD has stressed the importance of staying abreast of weather updates and taking necessary precautions for personal safety and well-being. Dense fog and severe cold continue to blanket north India, including Delhi NCR, impacting visibility and causing flight and rail delays. The IMD predicts that these dense fog conditions will persist for the next 4-5 days, with chilling days ahead.