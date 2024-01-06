Delhi Man’s Death Sparks Plea for Accountability in High Court

On a cold winter night in Delhi, between January 2 and 3, a life was lost, not due to a lack of medical knowledge or an untreatable disease, but due to an alleged lack of institutional responsibility. Pramod, a 47-year-old man, found himself denied essential treatment by four government hospitals, ultimately succumbing to his injuries, sustained in a road accident. The tragic narrative of Pramod’s last hours unveils a grim picture of the healthcare system in India’s capital, sparking a plea for justice and accountability in the Delhi High Court.

The String of Negligence

The cascade of events began when Pramod leapt from a moving police van, sustaining injuries that needed immediate attention. He was brought to Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital, where he was referred to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital due to the lack of CT Scan facilities. The same reason prevented his admission at GTB, and a subsequent attempt at Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP) resulted in a denial due to the unavailability of ICU/Ventilator beds. Pramod was declared dead back at JPC Hospital, painting a haunting image of a man’s life being lost amidst the bureaucratic maze of hospital referrals.

Allegations and Legal Implications

An ensuing plea filed in the Delhi High Court alleges criminal negligence on the part of these hospitals, run by either the Delhi Government or the Central Government. The petition seeks not just an investigation into this incident, but also a report submission to the court and punishment for those responsible for this tragic lapse. This plea finds itself intertwined with an ongoing case in which the court took suo moto cognizance of a newborn’s death due to the unavailability of an ICU bed in government hospitals. The hearing for this case is scheduled for January 8.

Call for Accountability

In the wake of Pramod’s death, the Delhi Health Department has recommended suspension against four doctors from GTB Hospital and LNJP for denying treatment ‘despite having beds’. The department has also asked for a report on the matter and will be writing to the Delhi Medical Council for medical negligence. The case marks a desperate call for accountability and reform in the healthcare system, where a communication network between hospitals seems to be as necessary as the medical facilities themselves.